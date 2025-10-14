An illustration of cells growing on a blue surface.
Article

Maintaining Viability During Extended Cell-Based Assays

Microplate readers with gas mixers and temperature control features enable incubator-like control during multiday cell-based assays.

Scientists use multi-day live cell assays to monitor cell growth, viability, and cytotoxicity when evaluating the effects of drug treatment. However, maintaining consistent cell health over time presents technical challenges in microplate-based systems. Controlled temperature and gas composition help researchers mirror incubator conditions to sustain cell viability and data reproducibility.

Download this application note to learn about

  • Challenges in maintaining cell viability in microplate readers over multiple days
  • How carbon dioxide regulation affects outcomes in cell-based assays
  • Comparative results assessing cell viability under different incubation conditions

