Faster Fluid Measurements for Formulation Development
Webinar

Meet Honeybun and Breeze Through Viscometry in Formulation Development

In this webinar, Andre Mueller will introduce you to Honeybun, the viscometer/rheometer that will get you all the viscosity data you need.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET 

Viscosity and rheology are critical in formulation, especially as syringeability and manufacturability of high-concentration, subcutaneous biologics are in focus. Classic viscometers require large sample volumes and have a single sample throughput, and chip-based instrumentation just automates sample loading and requires extensive washing between samples.

Honeybun is the viscometer and rheometer addressing these bottlenecks. In one minute, it allows scientists to determine viscosities up to 150 cP in 10 samples and sweep shear rates for rheology information. Sample volumes can be as low as 15 microliters, the temperature range is 4–45°C, and there is no cleaning involved. Join this webinar, brought to you by Unchained Labs, for an introduction to quick viscosity experiments with Honeybun, looking at a monoclonal antibody in different formulations.

Topics to be covered

  • How to determine a formulation’s viscosity quickly and conveniently
  • How to cover a range of shear rates to assess (non-)Newtonian behaviors 
  • Utilizing experiments at low temperatures to see how a formulation behaves straight from the fridge

Andre Mueller, PhD


Andre Mueller, PhD
Senior Product Manager
Unchained Labs

Unchained Labs
