the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Stirling Vault Launch
Product

Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

Slow temperature recovery can threaten the integrity of your work. That’s Stirling Ultracold designed the VAULT100™ to operate at setpoints down to -100°C, so your samples may never be exposed to temperatures above -70°C during a typical door opening.

Share

The Stirling VAULT100 features a new, more robust, free-piston Stirling engine design that delivers unsurpassed temperature uniformity and stability. It’s the first ULT freezer with a -100 to -20°C temperature range and the best steady-state setpoint adherence in the market: +/-3°C (9-position) uniformity and +/-0.2°C (single-position) stability at -80°C. An updated interface shares freezer health analytics, keeping you in closer touch with your work. In addition, it’s designed with a 360-degree sustainability approach that doesn’t sacrifice performance or energy efficiency.

 • First ULT freezer with a -100 to -20°C temperature range

• Best temperature uniformity and adherence to setpoint in the market

• Large user interface display with onboard predictive analytics and freezer diagnostics

• New, more robust, free-piston Stirling engine design

• 360-degree sustainability approach

Sponsored by

  • Stirling Ultracold logo
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

Fortis Life Sciences
3D rendered cross section of influenza viruses, showing surface proteins on the outside and single stranded RNA inside the virus

Genetic Insights Break Infectious Pathogen Barriers

Thermo Fisher Logo
The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

PHCbi logo&nbsp;

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Gilead’s Capsid Revolution Meets Our Capsid Solutions: Sino Biological – Engineering the Tools to Outsmart HIV

Stirling Ultracold

Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

Stirling Ultracold logo
Chemidoc

ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

Bio-Rad
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.