Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

The Stirling VAULT100 features a new, more robust, free-piston Stirling engine design that delivers unsurpassed temperature uniformity and stability. It’s the first ULT freezer with a -100 to -20°C temperature range and the best steady-state setpoint adherence in the market: +/-3°C (9-position) uniformity and +/-0.2°C (single-position) stability at -80°C. An updated interface shares freezer health analytics, keeping you in closer touch with your work. In addition, it’s designed with a 360-degree sustainability approach that doesn’t sacrifice performance or energy efficiency.

• First ULT freezer with a -100 to -20°C temperature range

• Best temperature uniformity and adherence to setpoint in the market

• Large user interface display with onboard predictive analytics and freezer diagnostics

• New, more robust, free-piston Stirling engine design

• 360-degree sustainability approach