Conceptual image of blood vessel formation showing a red tubular grid pattern on a black background.
Article

Modeling Angiogenesis In Vitro with Tube Formation Assays

Learn how visualizing angiogenesis in real time supports drug development.

Angiogenesis plays a critical role in a wide range of biological processes, including wound healing, reproduction, and cancer. Scientists engaged in angiogenesis drug development research seek ways to promote or inhibit new blood vessel formation. In vitro tube formation assays mimic blood vessel formation, but long turnaround times create drug testing bottlenecks.

Download this technical note to explore how a qualitative, real-time, high-throughput in vitro tube formation assay helps advance angiogenesis drug development research.

Embrient Inc. Logo
