Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems
Webinar

In this webinar, experts will discuss research models of viral nephropathy in kidney transplant recipients and custom antibody solutions for in vivo studies.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, November 4th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

High-impact biological discoveries often hinge on access to the right antibodies at the right time. However, commercially available antibodies are not always available or well-suited for translational studies. For Aron Lukacher and his team, antibody purity, blocking activity, and in vivo-grade standards are critical to their research elucidating polyomavirus kidney infection pathogenesis, immunological mechanisms, and interventions.

In this webinar brought to you by Bio X Cell, Lukacher and PhD candidate Zoe Katz will present prior and ongoing research using mouse polyomavirus to understand the pathogenesis of BK polyomavirus-associated nephropathy in kidney transplant recipients, and Kaitlyn Bushey will explore how Bio X Cell’s custom antibody services keep complex in vivo models and research programs moving forward.

Immunovirology of Polyomavirus Kidney Infection

  • Polyomavirus pathogenesis in the kidney
  • Innate and adaptive immunological mechanisms that control polyomavirus kidney infection
  • Potential clinical interventions to limit resurgent polyomavirus infection in the kidney

Breaking Barriers in Antibody Access: Custom Solutions for Translational Research Success

  • Common challenges researchers face in accessing high-quality antibodies for specialized in vivo studies
  • How custom antibody services can rapidly source, produce, and scale in vivo-ready reagents for complex projects
  • How collaborative partnerships with suppliers can remove experimental roadblocks and accelerate scientific discoveries


      Aron Lukacher, MD, PhDAron Lukacher, MD, PhD
Professor, Department of Cell and Biological Systems
Emeritus Chair, Department of Microbiology and Immunology
College of Medicine
Pennsylvania State University
      Zoe KatzZoe Katz
Doctoral Candidate
College of Medicine
Pennsylvania State University
 
      Kaitlyn Bushey
 
Kaitlyn Bushey
Director of Strategic Alliances
Bio X Cell

