Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Tuesday, November 4th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

High-impact biological discoveries often hinge on access to the right antibodies at the right time. However, commercially available antibodies are not always available or well-suited for translational studies. For Aron Lukacher and his team, antibody purity, blocking activity, and in vivo-grade standards are critical to their research elucidating polyomavirus kidney infection pathogenesis, immunological mechanisms, and interventions.

In this webinar brought to you by Bio X Cell, Lukacher and PhD candidate Zoe Katz will present prior and ongoing research using mouse polyomavirus to understand the pathogenesis of BK polyomavirus-associated nephropathy in kidney transplant recipients, and Kaitlyn Bushey will explore how Bio X Cell’s custom antibody services keep complex in vivo models and research programs moving forward.

Immunovirology of Polyomavirus Kidney Infection

Polyomavirus pathogenesis in the kidney

Innate and adaptive immunological mechanisms that control polyomavirus kidney infection

Potential clinical interventions to limit resurgent polyomavirus infection in the kidney

Breaking Barriers in Antibody Access: Custom Solutions for Translational Research Success

Common challenges researchers face in accessing high-quality antibodies for specialized in vivo studies

How custom antibody services can rapidly source, produce, and scale in vivo-ready reagents for complex projects

How collaborative partnerships with suppliers can remove experimental roadblocks and accelerate scientific discoveries





Aron Lukacher, MD, PhD

Professor, Department of Cell and Biological Systems

Emeritus Chair, Department of Microbiology and Immunology

College of Medicine

Pennsylvania State University

Zoe Katz

Doctoral Candidate

College of Medicine

Pennsylvania State University