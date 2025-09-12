Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, November 4th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
High-impact biological discoveries often hinge on access to the right antibodies at the right time. However, commercially available antibodies are not always available or well-suited for translational studies. For Aron Lukacher and his team, antibody purity, blocking activity, and in vivo-grade standards are critical to their research elucidating polyomavirus kidney infection pathogenesis, immunological mechanisms, and interventions.
In this webinar brought to you by Bio X Cell, Lukacher and PhD candidate Zoe Katz will present prior and ongoing research using mouse polyomavirus to understand the pathogenesis of BK polyomavirus-associated nephropathy in kidney transplant recipients, and Kaitlyn Bushey will explore how Bio X Cell’s custom antibody services keep complex in vivo models and research programs moving forward.
Immunovirology of Polyomavirus Kidney Infection
- Polyomavirus pathogenesis in the kidney
- Innate and adaptive immunological mechanisms that control polyomavirus kidney infection
- Potential clinical interventions to limit resurgent polyomavirus infection in the kidney
Breaking Barriers in Antibody Access: Custom Solutions for Translational Research Success
- Common challenges researchers face in accessing high-quality antibodies for specialized in vivo studies
- How custom antibody services can rapidly source, produce, and scale in vivo-ready reagents for complex projects
- How collaborative partnerships with suppliers can remove experimental roadblocks and accelerate scientific discoveries
|Aron Lukacher, MD, PhD
Professor, Department of Cell and Biological Systems
Emeritus Chair, Department of Microbiology and Immunology
College of Medicine
Pennsylvania State University
|Zoe Katz
Doctoral Candidate
College of Medicine
Pennsylvania State University
|Kaitlyn Bushey
Director of Strategic Alliances
Bio X Cell