Welcome to Molecular Diagnostics: An Eye Toward the Future, a special edition podcast series produced by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team. This series is brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Scientists continuously develop new assays to fill unmet diagnostic needs. While methods such as quantitative PCR have emerged as essential tools in molecular diagnostics, scientists developing and administering these assays still must overcome technical challenges. In this podcast series, The Scientist’s Creative Services Team talks to experts about their experiences designing and implementing assays and protocols for future molecular diagnostics.

Episode 1 - The Simple Solution of Saliva

Episode 2 - Modernizing Molecular Diagnostics, from Assay Development to Routine Testing

Episode 3 - Considerations for Oncology Biomarker Testing

Episode 4 - Rapid Realtime Diagnostics: Improving HPV Screening with PCR

Speakers



Anne Wyllie, PhD

Research Scientist

Epidemiology

Yale School of Public Health











Gloria Lam

Associate Director

Product Management, qPCR Software

Thermo Fisher Scientific









Ming-Sound Tsao, MD

Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Full Professor

Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology

Medical Biophysics

University of Toronto





Gregory J. Tsongalis, MD, PhD

Professor and Vice Chair for Research

Medical Director, Center for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology

Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Dartmouth Health and Geisel School of Medicine

Dartmouth College