Molecular Diagnostics: An Eye Toward the Future, a special edition podcast series produced by The Scientist's Creative Services Team.
Scientists continuously develop new assays to fill unmet diagnostic needs. While methods such as quantitative PCR have emerged as essential tools in molecular diagnostics, scientists developing and administering these assays still must overcome technical challenges. In this podcast series, The Scientist’s Creative Services Team talks to experts about their experiences designing and implementing assays and protocols for future molecular diagnostics.
- Episode 1 - The Simple Solution of Saliva
- Episode 2 - Modernizing Molecular Diagnostics, from Assay Development to Routine Testing
- Episode 3 - Considerations for Oncology Biomarker Testing
- Episode 4 - Rapid Realtime Diagnostics: Improving HPV Screening with PCR
Speakers
Anne Wyllie, PhD
Research Scientist
Epidemiology
Yale School of Public Health
Gloria Lam
Associate Director
Product Management, qPCR Software
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Ming-Sound Tsao, MD
Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
Full Professor
Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology
Medical Biophysics
University of Toronto
Gregory J. Tsongalis, MD, PhD
Professor and Vice Chair for Research
Medical Director, Center for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
Dartmouth Health and Geisel School of Medicine
Dartmouth College