Conceptual background image of rippling gold material.
Whitepaper

Monitoring Biomolecular Interactions with Plasmonic Nanoparticles

Gold nanoparticles take surface plasmon resonance sensing to the next level.

Share

Complex bioreactions are the driving force behind a multitude of biological processes. Assessing biomolecular interactions in real time can prove challenging for researchers. Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) sensing using plasmonic gold nanoparticles is a powerful approach to monitoring sensitive biomolecular interactions from moment to moment, without the need for labels.

Download this white paper to learn about the latest applications of plasmonic gold nanoparticles for the real time assessment of biomolecular interactions.

Sponsored by

  • nanoComposix

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, PragasitLalao

Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo
Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza

Products

Product News

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Parse Logo

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Launches VisioNize box 2 - ​The ​Next ​Generation of Lab Connectivity