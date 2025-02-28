the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
A photo of cell culture flasks stacked in an incubator, each filled with culture medium.
Product

Navigating the Complexities of Cell Culture

Maintaining the ideal environmental conditions and sterility throughout the cell culture process is essential for successful cell-based experiments.

Share

Cell culture is a vital tool that enables scientists to grow cells in a controlled, artificial environment. Using these techniques, researchers can explore biological phenomena, including cellular behavior, disease mechanisms, drug development, cell-cell interactions, and microbial infections. However, maintaining sterility and optimal physiochemical conditions, such as temperature, pH, humidity, and osmolarity, is essential for the growth and survival of 2D and 3D cell culture models. 

Download this compendium to learn how scientists overcome key cell culture challenges, such as microbial contamination, fluctuating environmental conditions, and the edge effect.

Here is a look at what’s inside

  • Explainer Article: Understanding the 3D Cell Culture Revolution
  • Research Product Blog Post: Rapid Recovery in Cell Culture Incubators
  • White Paper: Living on the Edge
  • White Paper: Incubator Air Cleanliness and Recovery Testing



Sponsored by

  • Baker co

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, JVisentin

3D illustration of a gold lipid nanoparticle with pink nucleic acid inside of it. Purple and teal spikes stick out from the lipid bilayer representing polyethylene glycol.
February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Biotium logo
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
An illustration of animal and tree silhouettes.

From Water Bears to Grizzly Bears: Unusual Animal Models

Taconic Biosciences

Products

Product News

A photo of a scientist holding a stack of 6-well plates filled with culture medium.

Creating the Ideal Environment for Cell Culture

Baker co
A photo of cell culture flasks stacked in an incubator, each filled with culture medium.

Navigating the Complexities of Cell Culture

Baker co
f

Scaling Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Optimal Productivity

Thermo Fisher Logo
Discover a serum-free way to produce dendritic cells and macrophages for cell therapy applications.

Optimizing In Vitro Production of Monocyte-Derived Dendritic Cells and Macrophages

Thermo Fisher Logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.