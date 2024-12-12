LIVE Symposium
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET
Despite its long history, vaccination remains an effective means of reducing infectious disease susceptibility and transmission. As bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoan pathogens continue to threaten the lives of people around the globe, scientists must design the next generation of vaccines.
In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss the current advancements in vaccine research and development for both emerging and common pathogens.
Symposium program
10:00 AM – Introduction
10:10 AM- Intranasal Vaccine for Lyme Disease
Maria Gomes-Solecki, DVM
10:45 AM – Fungal Vaccines: Advances and Challenges
Stuart Levitz, MD
11:15 AM – Development of a Next-Generation Adjuvanted Pertussis Vaccine
Lisa Morici, PhD
11:45 AM - TBD
Ted Ross, PhD
12:15 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.
Maria Gomes-Solecki, DVM
Stuart Levitz, MD
Lisa Morici, PhD
Ted Ross, PhD