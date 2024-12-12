 LIVE Symposium

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Despite its long history, vaccination remains an effective means of reducing infectious disease susceptibility and transmission. As bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoan pathogens continue to threaten the lives of people around the globe, scientists must design the next generation of vaccines.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss the current advancements in vaccine research and development for both emerging and common pathogens.

Symposium program

10:00 AM – Introduction

10:10 AM- Intranasal Vaccine for Lyme Disease

Maria Gomes-Solecki, DVM

10:45 AM – Fungal Vaccines: Advances and Challenges

Stuart Levitz, MD

11:15 AM – Development of a Next-Generation Adjuvanted Pertussis Vaccine

Lisa Morici, PhD

11:45 AM - TBD

Ted Ross, PhD

12:15 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.


Maria

Maria Gomes-Solecki, DVM
Professor
Departments of Microbiology, Immunology and Biochemistry, and Pharmaceutical Sciences
University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center

Stuart

Stuart Levitz, MD
Professor 
Departments of Medicine and Microbiology
University of Massachusetts (UMass) Chan Medical School
Attending Physician 
UMass Memorial Medical Center

Lisa

Lisa Morici, PhD
Professor 
Department of Microbiology and Immunology
Tulane University School of Medicine 

Ted

Ted Ross, PhD
Global Director of Vaccine Development
Cleveland Clinic Florida Research & Innovation Center


Sponsored by