LIVE Symposium

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Despite its long history, vaccination remains an effective means of reducing infectious disease susceptibility and transmission. As bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoan pathogens continue to threaten the lives of people around the globe, scientists must design the next generation of vaccines.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss the current advancements in vaccine research and development for both emerging and common pathogens.

Symposium program

10:00 AM – Introduction

10:10 AM- Intranasal Vaccine for Lyme Disease

Maria Gomes-Solecki, DVM

10:45 AM – Fungal Vaccines: Advances and Challenges

Stuart Levitz, MD

11:15 AM – Development of a Next-Generation Adjuvanted Pertussis Vaccine

Lisa Morici, PhD

11:45 AM - TBD

Ted Ross, PhD

12:15 PM - Open panel Q&A session

Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.







Maria Gomes-Solecki, DVM

Professor

Departments of Microbiology, Immunology and Biochemistry, and Pharmaceutical Sciences

University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center



Stuart Levitz, MD

Professor

Departments of Medicine and Microbiology

University of Massachusetts (UMass) Chan Medical School

Attending Physician

UMass Memorial Medical Center



Lisa Morici, PhD

Professor

Department of Microbiology and Immunology

Tulane University School of Medicine



Ted Ross, PhD

Global Director of Vaccine Development

Cleveland Clinic Florida Research & Innovation Center



