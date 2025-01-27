the-scientist Logo
NGS Target Enrichment of Viral Pathogens

A target capture approach helps scientists monitor viral genome evolution and characterize novel pathogen strains for containment and epidemiological studies.

Accurately detecting and identifying viral pathogens is a critical global health concern, but current routine assays such as RT-PCR test just one pathogen at a time, or in the case of multiplexed RT-PCR, lack viral sequence information. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) hybrid capture combines high-throughput capabilities with high sensitivity, helping scientists quickly and accurately identify specific, whole viral genomes in complex samples.

Download this application note to learn how NGS hybrid capture allows scientists to collect meaningful data for multiple respiratory pathogens in a single assay. 


For Research Use Only - Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures

