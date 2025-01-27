NGS Target Enrichment of Viral Pathogens

Accurately detecting and identifying viral pathogens is a critical global health concern, but current routine assays such as RT-PCR test just one pathogen at a time, or in the case of multiplexed RT-PCR, lack viral sequence information. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) hybrid capture combines high-throughput capabilities with high sensitivity, helping scientists quickly and accurately identify specific, whole viral genomes in complex samples.

