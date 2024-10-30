OHAUS Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer of scales, balances and laboratory equipment announced the launch of their Next Generation of Guardian 5000 Hotplate Stirrers. These Hotplate Stirrers are specially engineered to deliver premium safety and versatility for everyday use in research, academic and industrial settings.

The Guardian 5000 Hotplate Stirrers offer powerful heating and mixing capabilities, reaching temperatures up to 550°C. They feature three temperature control modes for quick heating, or precise heating without overshoot. You can choose from five models with three plate sizes to suit varying needs.

OHAUS’ signature SafetyHeat™ and SmartHeat™ features, combined with the new Run Dry Protection system ensures complete safety during operation. Additionally, the SmartRate™ System supports a wide range of heating and stirring intensities, from fast and intensive to soft and precise, with a variety of accessories available to enhance application versatility.

The user-friendly interface features a large, bright LCD screen with white characters and knob buttons for easy operation. A RS-232 port is included for remote control or data logging.

“We’re excited to introduce our Next Generation of Hotplate Stirrers which have been designed with the needs of our customers in mind,” said Fangyuan Zhao, Product Manager - Lab Equipment at OHAUS Corporation. “These hotplate stirrers offer unmatched safety and versatility, making them ideal for a wide range of heating and stirring applications.”