lab equipment

Fixing Freezer Failures
XiltriX
| Nov 9, 2023
| 1 min read
Freezer failures can lead to significant sample loss, but researchers can take measures to prevent these events.
Versatile and Sustainable: Cell Counting for the 21
st
Century
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and DeNovix Inc.
| Mar 23, 2023
| 3 min read
Discover how the latest cell counting technology is reshaping a mundane task for the future.
How to Get Started Sustainably
Eppendorf and Promega
| Mar 1, 2023
| 1 min read
For new researchers, there is no better time than laboratory start-up to prioritize lab processes that protect the planet.
Everything There Is to Know About Equipment Monitoring
XiltriX
| Jan 19, 2023
| 1 min read
Implement a scalable platform to simultaneously track all lab instruments’ performance.
Monitoring Laboratory Equipment from Anywhere
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Eppendorf
| Jun 27, 2022
| 3 min read
A cloud-based platform offers an equipment and sample safety plan.
HHMI to Award More than $1 Billion to Promote Equity in Research
Andy Carstens
| May 26, 2022
| 2 min read
A new program will provide 150 early-career scientists committed to advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity up to $8.6 million each.
Optimizing Productivity Through Routine Lab Maintenance
METTLER TOLEDO
| Feb 7, 2022
| 1 min read
A checklist for keeping a clean and orderly lab
Charting a Path to Clean Laboratory Air
The Baker Company
| Oct 19, 2021
| 1 min read
Are you working with pathogens or volatiles? Use this flowchart to determine what safety cabinet or fume hood is necessary for any experimental situation.
Improving Reproducibility with Automated Liquid Handling
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Eppendorf
| Oct 14, 2021
| 2 min read
Automated liquid handling reduces manual labor and improves precision, reproducibility, and throughput.
Matching Water Purity to Fit Experimental Needs
ELGA LabWater
| Sep 24, 2021
| 1 min read
Do not overlook water purity as a determinant of experimental outcome.
Streamlining Cell and Gene Therapy Research
Thermo Fisher Scientific
| Sep 23, 2021
| 1 min read
The right tools solve researchers’ challenges and advance therapy development.
How to Troubleshoot pH Meter Electrodes
METTLER TOLEDO
| Sep 10, 2021
| 1 min read
Discover how to diagnose and fix problems with pH meter electrode function.
Pure and Simple: Water Quality Determines Experimental Sensitivity
ELGA LabWater
| Jul 29, 2021
| 1 min read
Reliably detect trace amounts of chemicals in complex samples.
Encouraging Digital Laboratory Management Solutions
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Eppendorf
| Jul 14, 2021
| 2 min read
A cloud-based platform enables researchers to effectively manage their laboratories.
Transforming Multichannel Pipettes
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Eppendorf
| Jun 15, 2021
| 2 min read
Multichannel pipettes with adjustable tip spacing increase the efficiency and reproducibility of high-throughput experiments.
Illumina to Buy Pacific Biosciences for $1.2 Billion
Kerry Grens
| Nov 6, 2018
| 1 min read
The purchase adds long-read sequencing to Illumina’s portfolio.
New US-China Tariffs Could Affect Science
Diana Kwon
| Jun 27, 2018
| 3 min read
The list of imports subject to additional taxes include products used in research, but the effect of the trade dispute is still unclear.
3-D–Printed Ethoscopes Lower Barriers to Large-Scale Fly Behavior Studies
Ruth Williams
| Jan 1, 2018
| 3 min read
The DIY devices collect data and enable light stimulation, chamber agitation, and gas infusion.
Infographic: A 3-D–Printed Ethoscope
Ruth Williams
| Dec 31, 2017
| 1 min read
The instrument presents a new option for researchers working on large-scale fly behavior studies.
