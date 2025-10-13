Michelle Gaulin is an associate editor for Lab Manager. She holds a bachelor of journalism degree from Toronto Metropolitan University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and has two decades of experience in editorial writing, content creation, and brand storytelling. In her role, she contributes to the production of the magazine’s print and online content, collaborates with industry experts, and works closely with freelance writers to deliver high-quality, engaging material. Her professional background spans multiple industries, including automotive, travel, finance, publishing, and technology. She specializes in simplifying complex topics and crafting compelling narratives that connect with both B2B and B2C audiences. In her spare time, Michelle enjoys outdoor activities and cherishes time with her daughter. She can be reached at mgaulin@labmanager.com.