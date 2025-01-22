Lab Manager logo

Lab Manager

Lab Manager provides guidance and resources to help laboratory leaders run their labs like a business. We are the only publication specifically focused on all aspects of running a lab, including: Health & Safety, Lab Quality, Lab Leadership, Lab Staffing, Business Management, Lab Ops, Lab Design, Lab Products & Services, Sustainability, and more! Many laboratory managers started as bench scientists. While their training includes all they need to be great researchers, most scientific programs don’t cover the skills needed to effectively manage a lab. Lab Manager’s content, including a print magazine, digital offerings, webinars, videos, events, and the Lab Manager Academy offers tips, strategies, and insight to enable readers to be strong leaders in their labs.

Content by Lab Manager

Image of excessive plastic waste.

Lab Waste Is Not Inevitable: How to Reduce, Reuse, and Rethink It

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Partnership with Gencurix Through Strategic Agreement for Droplet Digital PCR IVD Oncology Kits in Europe

Tagomics Lgoo

Tagomics Publishes a new Approach to Genome-Wide Epigenomic Profiling

Agilent Logo

SPT Labtech and Agilent Introduce Automated Target Enrichment Protocols for Genomic Workflows

DeNovix

CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

DeNovix Logo