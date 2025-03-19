Olink® Reveal: Accessible NGS-based proteomics for every lab

Olink® Reveal is a cutting-edge proteomics solution for high-throughput, high-quality protein analysis, which leverages NGS read-out on most common next generation sequencing instrumentation. Olink Reveal does not require any additional proteomics instrumentation, has a cost of $98 per sample and it only requires about 2 hours of hands-on, over the 1.5 days library preparation time. With such a simple workflow, the kit offers an affordable and accessible solution for all labs looking into proteomics and multiomics. Integrating NGS with Olink’s PEA (Proximity Extension Assay) technology, Olink® Reveal sets a new benchmark in high-plex proteomics.

Making Proteomics accessible to all labs

Proteomics is essential in life sciences, providing critical insights into biological systems, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets. Traditional methods often struggle with sensitivity, scalability, and cost. Olink® Reveal overcomes these challenges by offering:

Broad proteome coverage – Quantify a thousand proteins with high specificity.

Deep inflammation insights – Explore >500 immunology targets, involved in most diseases.

Accessibility – NGS-based readout ensures easy integration into most common pre-existing workflows. No need for other specialized instrumentation.

Simplified workflow – fast, affordable and easy protocol, with no need for pre-existent proteomics knowledge.

Robust performance – Achieve exceptional specificity, reproducibility, and sensitivity.

Advancing Disease Research and Precision Medicine

Olink® Reveal is the ideal tool to add proteomics insight to your genomics data in order to identify causal mutations and obtain the needed multi-omics, 360 view of diseases

It advances your research across key areas:

Immunology & Inflammation – Profile immune responses and autoimmune biomarkers.

Oncology – Leverage biomarkers for patient stratification and drug response insights

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases – Understand cardiovascular risks and metabolic disorders.

By enabling researchers to quantify a thousand proteins in a single assay, Olink Reveal accelerates clinically relevant biomarker profiling, advancing precision medicine and translational studies.

A Cost-Effective and Accessible Solution

Mass spectrometry or other high plex proteomics solutions can be costly, requiring specialized instrumentation and experience. Olink® Reveal overcomes these accessibility and affordability challenges with an NGS-based workflow, lowering per-sample costs while ensuring high specificity and reproducibility, even for low-abundance targets like cytokines in complex matrices such as serum and plasma.

Olink Reveal is recommended for:

Biomarkers profiling: Leverage the powerful Olink Reveal Library

Longitudinal studies – Track protein expression over many time-points

Multi-omics research – Layer easily on top of your genomics and transcriptomics data new proteomics results, for comprehensive insights.

Cohort studies – Analyze hundred to thousands of samples in an affordable manner

The Future of High-Plex Proteomics

Olink Reveal is more than a proteomics kit—it’s a gateway for anyone starting with proteomics. Whether profiling the reactome or interrogating inflammation biomarkers, validating clinical targets, or conducting population studies, Olink Reveal delivers the simplicity, accessibility and the powerful library content to advance research.

Product Specifications