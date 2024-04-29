This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

11:00 AM- 12:00 PM ET

Aptamers, initially discovered as short synthetic single-stranded nucleic acid sequences, can bind to a diverse range of targets. This made them an alternative to traditional antibodies for a range of applications. Optimers® are customized next-generation aptamers that demonstrate significant potential as targeted therapeutics and diagnostic reagents. They possess affinity, specificity, and stability that can be developed toward a broad range of novel and validated biomarkers.

In this webinar brought to you by Aptamer Group, David Bunka will discuss how Optimers can be used for developing cancer treatments and diagnostics.

Topics to be covered

Targeted delivery vehicles for chemotherapy and gene therapies

Biosensor development for chemotherapeutic treatment optimization

Diagnostic assays for cancer detection and staging





David Bunka, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer

Aptamer Group