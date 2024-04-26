This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
2:30 -3:30 PM ET
Three-dimensional cell culture models including organoids enable researchers to recapitulate complex biological processes and tissue characteristics in a controllable in vitro setting. However, developing high-quality organoid models presents scientists with unique challenges.
In this Technique Talk brought to you by Sartorius, Aitor Aguirre will discuss how his team generates heart organoids from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and employs these 3D cell models to study human heart development and disease.
Learning Objectives
- Growing and plating iPSC in 3D for heart organoid development
- Understanding the steps of cardiac mesoderm and proepicardial induction
- Long term organoid culture and maturation
- Using heart organoids for disease modeling
Aitor Aguirre, PhD