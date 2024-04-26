This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

2:30 -3:30 PM ET

Three-dimensional cell culture models including organoids enable researchers to recapitulate complex biological processes and tissue characteristics in a controllable in vitro setting. However, developing high-quality organoid models presents scientists with unique challenges.

In this Technique Talk brought to you by Sartorius, Aitor Aguirre will discuss how his team generates heart organoids from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and employs these 3D cell models to study human heart development and disease.

Learning Objectives

Growing and plating iPSC in 3D for heart organoid development

Understanding the steps of cardiac mesoderm and proepicardial induction

Long term organoid culture and maturation

Using heart organoids for disease modeling





Aitor Aguirre, PhD

Associate Professor

Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering

Department of Biomedical Engineering

Michigan State University