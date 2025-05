BioSkryb Genomics is a rapidly growing organization that is transforming single-cell molecular discovery and analysis. Through its single-cell whole genome and transcriptome amplification tools and services, scientists and clinicians can gain an unprecedented view of the genome, transcriptome and targeted proteins from each single cell to better understand the drivers and mechanisms of those diseases, which they aim to translate into the improved management of complex diseases. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit bioskryb.com