This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, November 7th, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the loss of dopaminergic neurons, which leads to nigrostriatal impairment. Although induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived midbrain organoids can recapitulate human PD mechanisms more closely than animal models, they fail to reproduce nigrostriatal dopaminergic network dysregulation. Researchers recently developed assembloids with inducible aging to reproduce hallmarks of the striatal connectivity in PD. They used a powerful imaging technique called 3D light sheet microscopy to visualize the complex neural connections within midbrain-striatum assembloids without sectioning.

In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Anixa Muinos Bühl, Jens Christian Schwamborn and Juan Eduardo Rodríguez-Gatica will discuss using PSC-derived midbrain-striatal assembloids and a 3D light sheet microscopy workflow, highlighting its value not only to elucidate PD-related pathomechanisms, but also to accelerate the discovery of potential therapeutics.

Topics to be covered

An innovative approach to modeling PD using PSC-derived midbrain-striatal assembloids and get to know their advantages compared to other disease models

How 3D light sheet microscopy works and how it can be applied to the imaging of PSC-derived organoids and assembloids

A 3D imaging workflow and its advantages compared to confocal microscopy

How the combination of these innovative approaches can accelerate new discoveries, from basic to translational science



Anixa Muinos Bühl, PhD

Global Product Manager Neuroscience

Miltenyi Biotec





Jens Christian Schwamborn, PhD

Professor

Head, Developmental and Cellular Biology Group

Luxembourg Center for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB)

University of Luxembourg





Juan Eduardo Rodríguez-Gatica, PhD

Postdoctoral Researcher

Institute of Experimental Epileptology and Cognition Research (IEECR)

University Hospital of Bonn

