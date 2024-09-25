This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Thursday, November 7th, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the loss of dopaminergic neurons, which leads to nigrostriatal impairment. Although induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived midbrain organoids can recapitulate human PD mechanisms more closely than animal models, they fail to reproduce nigrostriatal dopaminergic network dysregulation. Researchers recently developed assembloids with inducible aging to reproduce hallmarks of the striatal connectivity in PD. They used a powerful imaging technique called 3D light sheet microscopy to visualize the complex neural connections within midbrain-striatum assembloids without sectioning.
In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Anixa Muinos Bühl, Jens Christian Schwamborn and Juan Eduardo Rodríguez-Gatica will discuss using PSC-derived midbrain-striatal assembloids and a 3D light sheet microscopy workflow, highlighting its value not only to elucidate PD-related pathomechanisms, but also to accelerate the discovery of potential therapeutics.
Topics to be covered
- An innovative approach to modeling PD using PSC-derived midbrain-striatal assembloids and get to know their advantages compared to other disease models
- How 3D light sheet microscopy works and how it can be applied to the imaging of PSC-derived organoids and assembloids
- A 3D imaging workflow and its advantages compared to confocal microscopy
- How the combination of these innovative approaches can accelerate new discoveries, from basic to translational science
Anixa Muinos Bühl, PhD
Jens Christian Schwamborn, PhD
Juan Eduardo Rodríguez-Gatica, PhD