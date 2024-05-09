This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

11:00 AM- 12:00 PM ET

Scientists use biomarkers for numerous applications including detecting abnormal processes, monitoring disease progression, and assessing drug efficacy. However, the screening assays employed by researchers to discover protein-based biomarkers can be constrained by their capacity to measure a large number of analytes simultaneously and accommodate different sample types.

In this webinar brought to you by The Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Luminex, Anthony Saporita and Stephen Angeloni will highlight the configurable MILLIPLEX® PLEXpedition panel which allows scientists to simultaneously screen up to 115 analytes, such as chemokines, growth factors, and matrix metalloproteinases, in a single experiment using the Luminex® xMAP INTELLIFLEX® System, a robust and versatile method for multiplexed biomarker analysis.

Topics to be covered

The advantages of the MILLIPLEX® PLEXpedition screening assay

Distinguishing between MILLIPLEX® screening and qualified assays

The unique and familiar features of the xMAP INTELLIFLEX® system





Anthony Saporita, PhD

R&D Manager

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany



Stephen Angeloni, PhD

Senior Field Application Scientist

Luminex