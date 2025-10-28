Postdoc Portrait: Deena Damschroder

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I’m Deena Damschroder, a postdoctoral researcher in the Buttitta Lab at the University of Michigan. I use fruit flies to study how neuronal polyploidy and cell cycle regulation in the aging brain may affect brain health and resilience to neurodegenerative diseases.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My interest in science was sparked after losing my grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease and my dad to cancer. The desire to understand and eventually help prevent these age-related diseases inspired me to start researching at an early stage. As an undergraduate student, I joined my physiology teacher’s lab, where I studied Alzheimer’s disease in fruit flies. Designing and running my own research project opened my eyes to how much there is left to discover about the diseases that impact so many families. That early experience inspired me to pursue a PhD focused on the mechanisms of aging and disease.

I became especially interested in big-picture questions: Why do some people stay healthier longer, and can we learn how to protect the brain as it ages? During my training, I’ve learned to combine approaches from physiology, genetics, and neurobiology, which has allowed me to explore how cell cycle regulation in the aging brain impacts health. I’m driven by the hope that my research will help people at risk for age-related diseases.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

My current research is exploring how polyploidy, a condition where brain cells contain more than two copies of their DNA, and cell cycle regulation shape brain health during aging. Using fruit flies, which naturally develop polyploid neurons as they age, I am investigating whether this increase in polyploidy helps protect the brain and enhances resilience against neurodegenerative diseases.

One of my key findings is that there is a specific period during aging when neurons can re-enter the cell cycle, and this window can be altered by factors known to influence lifespan. I am currently investigating the genetic and molecular mechanisms that drive certain neurons to become polyploid, aiming to understand whether this adaptation benefits or harms the aging brain. By integrating genetics, physiology, and neurobiology, my work addresses fundamental questions about how the brain adapts during aging on a cellular level. Ultimately, this research could uncover new ways to protect brain health and prevent neurodegenerative diseases, opening exciting possibilities for future advances in aging and neurobiology.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific career has been training and inspiring the next generation of scientists, from elementary school students to college undergraduates. Nothing beats the excitement of seeing a student light up after their first successful experiment, or hearing the clever, thoughtful questions that kids ask about the world around them. These experiences remind me of what I love about science: the thrill of discovery and the joy of learning something new. Being able to share that feeling with others and help students realize their own potential has been the most meaningful part of my career so far, and it motivates me to keep pushing the boundaries of my own research as I continue to support future scientists.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I’d choose the flow cytometer. Out of all the gadgets in the lab, it’s the social butterfly, mingling with thousands of cells every second and collecting details about each one, from size to complexity and everything in between.

What I enjoy most about the flow cytometer is how it makes sense of chaos, quickly sorting through massive amounts of data to find meaningful patterns. I try to bring that same spirit into my own life, always looking for interesting connections. There’s also a simple joy in watching colorful dot plots appear on the screen in real time. Every experiment feels like a new adventure, full of anticipation, as I wait to see what surprises the data will reveal.





