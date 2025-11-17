Postdoc Portrait: Kaustav Gangopadhyay

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Kaustav Gangopadhyay, a postdoctoral research associate in structural biology at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with Dr. Babis Kalodimos. My research explores understanding the conformational dynamics of kinases. I earned my PhD in Biological Sciences from IISER Kolkata, where my work centered on the T cell kinase ZAP-70 and its role in antigen discrimination through kinetic proofreading.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My interest in science began early with a fascination for how invisible processes shape the visible world around us. I was particularly intrigued by the question of how cells make decisions with such precision, and how mistakes in these decisions can lead to disease. This curiosity grew into a passion for molecular biology and biochemistry during my undergraduate training, where I realized that structural biology offers a unique window into life at atomic detail—allowing us to see not just what proteins do, but how they do it.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

One of my favorite research directions has been exploring the structural and mechanistic regulation of kinases, enzymes that act as central hubs in cellular signaling. What excites me about studying kinases is their dual nature—they are both highly conserved in their catalytic machinery and incredibly diverse in their regulatory strategies. This balance makes them ideal systems to probe fundamental principles of allostery, cooperativity, and signaling fidelity.

During my PhD, I focused on the immune kinase ZAP-70, dissecting how its tandem SH2 domains enforce kinetic proofreading in T cells, ensuring discrimination between self and non-self-antigens. Now, in my postdoctoral work, I try to understand the conformational dynamics of kinases owing to understand the toggling of states between inactive and active conformation.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been the moments when abstract questions about cellular behavior collapse into clear, testable molecular stories. There’s a special thrill in collecting noisy biophysical data, watching peaks move on an NMR spectrum or a kinetic trace change shape, and then realizing those signals map onto a concrete structural mechanism that explains how a kinase or receptor actually works.

Equally exciting has been the collaborative and mentoring side of science: designing experiments with colleagues across disciplines, training juniors to think critically about controls and interpretation, and watching them grow into independent scientists. Finally, the translational edge—knowing that mechanistic insight can point toward new ways to target disease—gives the work a real sense of purpose. Put simply: turning “what if?” into “here’s how” has been the most exhilarating part of my career so far.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I’d be an NMR spectrometer—quiet, patient, and obsessed with tiny motions. It listens to the whispers of atoms, reveals hidden conformations and dynamics, and turns noisy, mysterious signals into stories about how proteins breathe, bind, and switch. It’s perfect for someone who delights in seeing the unseen: sensitive to subtle allostery, versatile across systems, and endlessly curious.

