Postdoc Portrait: Meryem Talbo

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

I am Meryem K. Talbo, a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. I am also a registered dietitian and nutrition scientist passionate about improving health outcomes for people living with type 1 diabetes and reducing the burden of diabetes management by using technology.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

During my undergraduate studies in human nutrition at McGill University, I became deeply aware of how proper nutrition and lifestyle interventions shape health, especially for individuals managing chronic conditions like diabetes. As a practicing clinician, I saw firsthand how real-world struggles that people with diabetes face went underrepresented in the literature. That motivated me to pursue deeper insight through research.

In my master’s degree, I examined how early energy intake influences growth outcomes in preterm infants, an experience that taught me how to design protocols, manage data, and interpret findings with care. Driven by curiosity and commitment to patient well-being, I embarked on a PhD with Dr. Brazeau, focusing on the psychological burden of hypoglycemia and the potential of diabetes technologies to reduce fear and improve quality of life for patients. This journey cemented my dedication to advancing evidence-based, patient-centered diabetes care through nutrition and innovation.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

My favorite research project investigates how modern diabetes technologies can reduce the fear of hypoglycemia (FOH) in people living with type 1 diabetes. In a systematic review and meta-analysis published in EClinicalMedicine, my team and I analyzed over 50 studies, including randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and nonrandomized trials, and found consistent evidence that real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), sensor‑augmented pump use, and automated insulin delivery (AID) systems significantly reduce hypoglycemia-related worries over time.

Encouraged by these findings, our ongoing work aims to understand how technology adoption can be implemented to meaningfully improve patient well-being beyond glycemic metrics alone. Being able to translate cutting-edge technology into improved emotional and behavioral outcomes makes this project deeply rewarding.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey has been transforming my clinical observations into rigorous, impactful research. Initially, stepping from practicing as a registered dietitian to designing and conducting my own studies was a thrilling leap. Leading my master’s research in neonatal nutrition and later my PhD research on hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetes challenged and stretched me in the best possible ways.

Seeing findings from my systematic review published and knowing they can potentially inform device adoption and patient support was surreal. Even more exciting has been joining Stanford University as a postdoc, where I’m embedded within a vibrant endocrinology environment, working alongside world-class mentors and collaborators. Being part of a community that bridges clinical insight, patient experience, and technological innovation makes every day both inspiring and full of promise.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I'd choose to be a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), not a laboratory instrument, but one that can help us collect very important data. Like the instrument itself, I aim to be responsive and continuously supportive. Just as CGMs provide real-time feedback to guide insulin decisions and ease fears, I strive to be a constant resource for patients and colleagues, helping interpret evolving signals, providing reassurance, and advocating for approaches that improve well-being in a timely manner

