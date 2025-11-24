Postdoc Portrait: Vipin Tiwari

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

Hello! My name is Vipin Tiwari. I am a postdoctoral researcher at Umeå University in Sweden. My research focuses on advanced optical imaging techniques, including polarization imaging, digital holography, optical metrology, and computational imaging, with emphasis on potential applications in biomedical imaging and public healthcare solutions, such as microplastic assessment using advanced optical methods.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

I have been a curiosity-driven student since my school days. One of the first defining moments came in high school, when I got the opportunity to attend a science summer camp. During summer camp, the scientific activities (observatory visit, group discussion, etc.) broadened my perspectives towards scientific research. Later, I was awarded a DST-INSPIRE fellowship in India, which facilitated my academic perseverance and motivation throughout my university education and doctoral studies without financial barriers.

I first encountered experimental optics after my postgraduation, when I joined a research project that shaped my interests and career direction towards long-term research in applied optics. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with various well-known research groups, which broadened my knowledge and reinforced my research interest to work on real-world problems.

At present, I am working on a multidisciplinary research project in microplastic research and applied optics. This research has significant implications across natural science, public health, and clinical diagnostics.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Microplastic (MP) pollution is a critical global issue with profound implications for public health and the environment. MPs are challenging to detect due to their tiny size (~microns) and the identical macrostructural properties, rendering them imperceptible to the naked eye.

In my current research, I am developing novel non-invasive techniques for real-time detection and classification of microplastics. This project integrates advanced computational techniques, such as artificial intelligence (AI) with digital holography (DH), offering a unique solution for MP assessment. We further leverage a polarization-based holographic imaging system, performing precision calibration, and training AI models to detect and characterize MPs based on their optical signatures.

The project is exciting as it offers a solution-based approach to tackle real-world problems, ensuring a significant impact on multiple fields, from natural science to public healthcare systems.

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey was my doctoral research, where I gained hands-on experience in advanced optical experiments by setting up experiments, handling optical components, lasers, spatial light modulators (SLM), etc. It was truly captivating but challenging as well.

During my first post-doctoral position, I got the opportunity to work with some renowned researchers in applied optics and to contribute to the development of advanced imaging techniques, such as incoherent holography, computational imaging, and coded aperture imaging (CAI). In my opinion, postdoc positions are very crucial for the career development of a researcher, as they demonstrate your capabilities as an independent researcher.

My current research project is enthralling as it offers an opportunity to utilize my research skills in holography, polarization imaging, etc., for real-world problems, such as MP detection and classification. It also offers me an excellent opportunity to establish strong collaborations with different academic and industrial research sectors.

This interdisciplinary research aims to bridge significant knowledge gaps in current microplastic monitoring techniques and provide a foundation for improved environmental surveillance. The outcomes of my current research are directly associated with the development of sustainable water quality management tools and support ongoing efforts to reduce microplastic pollution.

I am deeply grateful to my doctoral advisor, postdoctoral mentors, and collaborators who have supported and inspired me throughout my scientific journey.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would like to be the spatial light modulator (SLM). SLMs are used to tailor the light based on intensity, phase, and polarization characteristics. SLMs may not be very popular outside of the optical imaging domain, but they are imperative in modern imaging experiments. Personally, I have a special connection with SLMs as they have been a crucial part of my research. SLMs are compact, dynamic, and highly recognized for their diverse applications. If I get the opportunity, I would like to adopt these qualities.

