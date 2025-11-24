Interview

Postdoc Portrait: Vipin Tiwari

Bridging physics and the environment, this postdoc develops imaging tools that expose microplastics hidden in plain sight.

Written byThe Scientist
| 3 min read
Save for Later
A picture of Vipin Tiwari, a postdoc at Umeå University.

From lasers to holography, this postdoc turns light into a tool for protecting ecosystems and advancing healthcare.

Image credit:Vipin Tiwari, ©iStock, Olena Sakhnenko
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

Hello! My name is Vipin Tiwari. I am a postdoctoral researcher at Umeå University in Sweden. My research focuses on advanced optical imaging techniques, including polarization imaging, digital holography, optical metrology, and computational imaging, with emphasis on potential applications in biomedical imaging and public healthcare solutions, such as microplastic assessment using advanced optical methods.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

I have been a curiosity-driven student since my school days. One of the first defining moments came in high school, when I got the opportunity to attend a science summer camp. During summer camp, the scientific activities (observatory visit, group discussion, etc.) broadened my perspectives towards scientific research. Later, I was awarded a DST-INSPIRE fellowship in India, which facilitated my academic perseverance and motivation throughout my university education and doctoral studies without financial barriers.

I first encountered experimental optics after my postgraduation, when I joined a research project that shaped my interests and career direction towards long-term research in applied optics. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with various well-known research groups, which broadened my knowledge and reinforced my research interest to work on real-world problems.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Microbiology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

At present, I am working on a multidisciplinary research project in microplastic research and applied optics. This research has significant implications across natural science, public health, and clinical diagnostics.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Microplastic (MP) pollution is a critical global issue with profound implications for public health and the environment. MPs are challenging to detect due to their tiny size (~microns) and the identical macrostructural properties, rendering them imperceptible to the naked eye.

In my current research, I am developing novel non-invasive techniques for real-time detection and classification of microplastics. This project integrates advanced computational techniques, such as artificial intelligence (AI) with digital holography (DH), offering a unique solution for MP assessment. We further leverage a polarization-based holographic imaging system, performing precision calibration, and training AI models to detect and characterize MPs based on their optical signatures.

The project is exciting as it offers a solution-based approach to tackle real-world problems, ensuring a significant impact on multiple fields, from natural science to public healthcare systems.

Continue reading below...
An abstract rendering of laboratory flasks with green and pink glowing liquid and scientific shapes floating above.
eBook
Traditional Techniques, New Applications
Researchers harness the power of familiar methods to advance science.
Read More

Q | What do you find most exciting about your research project?

The most exciting part of my scientific journey was my doctoral research, where I gained hands-on experience in advanced optical experiments by setting up experiments, handling optical components, lasers, spatial light modulators (SLM), etc. It was truly captivating but challenging as well.

During my first post-doctoral position, I got the opportunity to work with some renowned researchers in applied optics and to contribute to the development of advanced imaging techniques, such as incoherent holography, computational imaging, and coded aperture imaging (CAI). In my opinion, postdoc positions are very crucial for the career development of a researcher, as they demonstrate your capabilities as an independent researcher.

My current research project is enthralling as it offers an opportunity to utilize my research skills in holography, polarization imaging, etc., for real-world problems, such as MP detection and classification. It also offers me an excellent opportunity to establish strong collaborations with different academic and industrial research sectors.

This interdisciplinary research aims to bridge significant knowledge gaps in current microplastic monitoring techniques and provide a foundation for improved environmental surveillance. The outcomes of my current research are directly associated with the development of sustainable water quality management tools and support ongoing efforts to reduce microplastic pollution.

I am deeply grateful to my doctoral advisor, postdoctoral mentors, and collaborators who have supported and inspired me throughout my scientific journey.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would like to be the spatial light modulator (SLM). SLMs are used to tailor the light based on intensity, phase, and polarization characteristics. SLMs may not be very popular outside of the optical imaging domain, but they are imperative in modern imaging experiments. Personally, I have a special connection with SLMs as they have been a crucial part of my research. SLMs are compact, dynamic, and highly recognized for their diverse applications. If I get the opportunity, I would like to adopt these qualities.

Continue reading below...
Learn how cell-free DNA is used for disease biomarker detection
Infographic
Cell-Free DNA in Clinical Diagnostics
Advancements in measuring DNA in bodily fluids create new opportunities for understanding disease.
Read More

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo