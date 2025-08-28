Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, October 28th, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM ET
Precision medicine enabled by genetic and molecular profiling advances helps scientists and clinicians more easily tailor diagnostics and treatments for a range of conditions. Researchers increasingly gain novel insights into cancer treatment and therapy resistance by employing next-generation sequencing techniques.
In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Linda Mileshkin and Mikhail Kolmogorov will discuss how technologies such as whole genome and long-read sequencing support the future of cancer precision medicine.
Topics to be covered:
- How whole genome sequencing of cell-free DNA helps elucidate treatment options for cancers of unknown primary
- New long-read sequencing technologies and algorithms to study cryptic variation in cancer genomes, particularly in pediatric leukemia and lymphoma
Linda Mileshkin, MBBS
Mikhail Kolmogorov, PhD