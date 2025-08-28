Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics
Webinar

Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

In this webinar, Linda Mileshkin and Mikhail Kolmogorov will discuss the future of cancer precision medicine through the lens of omics data.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, October 28th, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM ET

Precision medicine enabled by genetic and molecular profiling advances helps scientists and clinicians more easily tailor diagnostics and treatments for a range of conditions. Researchers increasingly gain novel insights into cancer treatment and therapy resistance by employing next-generation sequencing techniques. 

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Linda Mileshkin and Mikhail Kolmogorov will discuss how technologies such as whole genome and long-read sequencing support the future of cancer precision medicine.

Topics to be covered:

  • How whole genome sequencing of cell-free DNA helps elucidate treatment options for cancers of unknown primary
  • New long-read sequencing technologies and algorithms to study cryptic variation in cancer genomes, particularly in pediatric leukemia and lymphoma
Linda Mileshkin, MBBS

Linda Mileshkin, MBBS
Professor
Director of Medical Oncology
Peter MacCallum Cancer Center 

Mikhail Kolmogorov, PhD

Mikhail Kolmogorov, PhD
Stadtman Investigator
Cancer Data Science Laboratory
Center for Cancer Research
National Cancer Institute

Sponsored by

  • Bio-Rad
  • Cellecta logo
  • sampled
  • Covairs logo

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Jian Fan

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion
Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

High-Throughput NGS for Biodiversity Restoration

Restoring Nature with NGS: The Role of Automation in Conservation Science

SPT Labtech Logo
Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Expands Range of StarBright Dyes to Enhance Panel Design Capabilities for Spectral Flow Cytometry

analytica-usa logo

Leading Minds Converge at analytica USA to Explore the Frontiers of Life Science Research

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?