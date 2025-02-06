the-scientist Logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment
Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

From foundational technologies to cutting-edge microfluidics, scientists use the latest wastewater surveillance techniques to track infectious diseases as they arise and spread.

Scientists test wastewater samples to monitor the quantity and diversity of disease biomarkers within a community. Wastewater surveillance and the technologies that enable sensitive, rapid, high-throughput pathogen analysis provide valuable insights to researchers and public health professionals, informing epidemiological breakthroughs and timely population health interventions.

Download this compendium to learn how scientists monitor disease prevalence and develop public health strategies using wastewater surveillance.

Here is a look at what’s inside

  • Explainer Article: Tracking Community Health Through Wastewater Surveillance
  • Interview Article: qPCR – Driving Wastewater Surveillance for Infectious Disease
  • Webinar: Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics



3D illustration of a gold lipid nanoparticle with pink nucleic acid inside of it. Purple and teal spikes stick out from the lipid bilayer representing polyethylene glycol.
February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

