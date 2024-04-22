Cancer cells reprogram metabolic pathways, such as glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation, to acquire biochemical energy for processes including proliferation and metastasis. To advance their understanding of metabolic reprogramming and find potential therapeutic targets, researchers must develop methods to study metabolism in real time using living cells. A cutting-edge metabolic analyzer addresses this need.

Download this article from Agilent Technologies to learn how researchers employ the Seahorse XF platform to analyze cancer cell metabolic phenotypes, tumor microenvironment features, substrate and inhibitor effects, and immune cell fitness.