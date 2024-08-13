This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

2:30 PM Eastern Time

Luciferase-based reporter cell lines are invaluable for detecting cellular responses to signaling pathways in vitro, enabling high-throughput screening and profiling of inhibitors or activators. In this webinar brought to you by BPS Bioscience, Junguk Park and Vanda Lopes will discuss reporter cell line development and optimization in three functional categories: cytokine signaling (TSLP and IL-23), GPCR signaling (GLP-1 and MUC1), and enzyme activity (ADAR1).

Topics to be covered

Overview of BPS Bioscience's luciferase reporter cell lines

Luciferase reporter cell line applications

Custom cell line development

Cell line screening and profiling services



Junguk Park, PhD

Director, Cell Based Assay Development

BPS Bioscience





Vanda Lopes, PhD

Product Manager

BPS Bioscience

