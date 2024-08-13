This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
2:30 PM Eastern Time
Luciferase-based reporter cell lines are invaluable for detecting cellular responses to signaling pathways in vitro, enabling high-throughput screening and profiling of inhibitors or activators. In this webinar brought to you by BPS Bioscience, Junguk Park and Vanda Lopes will discuss reporter cell line development and optimization in three functional categories: cytokine signaling (TSLP and IL-23), GPCR signaling (GLP-1 and MUC1), and enzyme activity (ADAR1).
Topics to be covered
- Overview of BPS Bioscience's luciferase reporter cell lines
- Luciferase reporter cell line applications
- Custom cell line development
- Cell line screening and profiling services
Junguk Park, PhD
Vanda Lopes, PhD