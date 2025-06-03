Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens
Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

In this webinar, Imogen Binnian will share how AI and gene synthesis technology can accelerate the discovery and validation of novel disease traits.

Tuesday, June 24th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Modern agriculture faces threats from pathogens that suppress plant immunity. Furthermore, environmental changes and new global organism movement patterns are accelerating the emergence and spread of crop diseases. Historical tools, such as chemical treatments, to fight these threats are becoming less effective and increasingly unsustainable. Genomic sequencing technologies can help overcome these challenges, accelerating the discovery and validation of novel disease resistance traits in plants.

In this webinar brought to you by Twist Bioscience, Imogen Binnian from Resurrect Bio will show how her team uses AI and gene synthesis technologies to build an efficient funnel for trait discovery—from in silico prediction to in planta validation.

Topics to be covered:

  • The challenges facing plant immunity due to evolving pathogens and environmental changes
  • How Resurrect Bio uses Twist Bioscience technologies to move from in silico prediction to in planta validation for trait discovery

Imogen Binnian, PhD


Imogen Binnian, PhD
Lead Biologist
Resurrect Bio

