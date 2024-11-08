Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced it has strengthened its long-term relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) through the integration of AWS Bedrock with the Sapio Platform . This integration makes advanced generative AI models readily accessible to scientists and researchers within the same secure AWS environment that already powers Sapio’s Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) .

Leveraging the unique capabilities of Amazon Bedrock in the Sapio lab informatics platform gives customers access to a variety of the latest AI foundational models, including AI21 Labs, Anthropic, and Stability AI. Sapio Platform customers will benefit from leading science-aware tools, including natural language interactions with the ELN, integration with AI-powered chatbots, automated experiment generation from a prompt, and natural language search.

Kevin Cramer, Founder and CEO of Sapio Sciences, commented: “Science-aware AI is specifically designed to simplify the complexities of scientific research and the usage of our LIMS and ELN applications. This next generation of AI systems is seamlessly integrated into our lab informatics platform, empowering scientists to collect, manage, and analyze research data with unprecedented precision.”

Kevin continued: “This collaboration with AWS will allow Sapio customers to accelerate R&D by harnessing the power of natural language interfaces and AI to free up bench time and to expedite the discovery of viable solutions. Science-aware AI enables researchers to focus on high-impact discoveries, driving innovation and breakthroughs across life science research fields.”

“The work conducted in the life sciences and drug discovery industries is some of the most critical research being conducted today and a perfect environment for AI to deliver real value,” said Ben Schreiner, Head of Innovation for SMB at AWS. “By extending our long-term relationship with Sapio Sciences, we are making science-aware AI available to labs, scientists, and researchers in an accessible, unified lab informatics platform. We are excited to see how Sapio’s customers will use this technology to drive forward the discovery of new and novel solutions to some of the most challenging areas of science being addressed today.”

AWS has been Sapio Sciences’ preferred cloud provider for over 10 years, with customers using AWS to securely host Sapio’s no-code/low-code, unified and configurable lab informatics platform.