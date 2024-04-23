Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced the launch of its new multimodal registration capabilities. This new functionality unifies small-molecule, large-molecule, and multimodal discovery workflows, including entity registration, on a single platform. With these latest features, Sapio is helping R&D teams overcome the collaboration and efficiency challenges traditionally associated with the development of multimodal therapies and products.

New modalities, such as recombinant proteins, peptides and engineered antibodies are key drivers of biopharmaceutical industry growth. According to BCG, over the past few years, revenues from new-modality products increased by $60 billion, while revenues from conventional products declined by $10 billion. Furthermore, BCG projects that the percentage value of new modalities in the five-year forward pipeline between 2019 and 2023 will increase from 41% to 56%, far outpacing conventional ones.

“The days of viewing drug discovery through the separate lenses of small molecules and large molecules are outdated,” said Kevin Cramer, president and CEO of Sapio Sciences. “Today, drug discovery in biopharma is increasingly multimodal, and leading-edge laboratories require a single unified informatics platform that supports small-molecule, large-molecule, and new modality discovery workflows, including registration.”

Today, companies typically use separate registration systems, one for small molecules and another for large molecules. For multimodal discovery, separate registration becomes problematic. A unified registration system solves this by enabling researchers from diverse departments such as chemistry and molecular biology to work together on new modalities seamlessly, manage all data in one place, have one system for regulatory compliance, and collaborate with a single source of truth.

The foundation of the Sapio Platform is a single materials management system that does not distinguish between small-molecule, large-molecule, or multimodal entities — rather, they are all collected and managed as molecular materials with attributes that record the unique characteristics of each type of entity. Uniquely, Sapio also connects its sample management with registered entities for seamless data visualizations and traceability. As a result, chemists and biologists can work together on a single, unified drug discovery platform that combines Sapio LIMS™, Sapio ELN™ and Sapio Jarvis™ to integrate and harmonize collective scientific data across the laboratory informatics enterprise.

New biotech ventures will want to adopt the Sapio Platform now to address leading-edge new modality drug discovery opportunities and position themselves for accelerated discovery and insights from day one. Established biopharma enterprises will want to reassess the limitations and risks of currently deployed separate chemistry- and biology-centric informatics and evaluate the benefits and advantages of a single unified lab informatics platform from Sapio to optimize leading-edge multimodal drug discovery.