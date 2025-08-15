The Nutshell

Scientists Watched Human Embryos Implant for the First Time

An artificial womb allowed scientists to watch human and mouse embryos implant in real time, providing a way to better understand fertility and pregnancy loss.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 3 min read
Microscopy image of a multicolored (green, magenta, blue, and green) spherical human embryo implanted on the synthetic matrix (the grainy grey-black background).

Using confocal microscopy, the researchers imaged a nine-day-old human embryo on their 3D platform. OCT4 (green) and GATA6 (magenta) staining indicated normal developmental progression. DAPI (blue) and phalloidin (red) staining marked the nuclei and actin cytoskeleton, respectively. Scale bar corresponds to 100µm.

Image credit:Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC)
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Only about one out of three conceptions leads to birth.1 Approximately a third of embryos fail to attach to the uterus, while another third is lost after the embryo implants.

“Human reproduction is quite inefficient, and we can consider implantation [as] the bottleneck,” said Amélie Godeau, a biophysicist at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia, in a press release video.

Researchers didn’t have a good way to study this process in the lab—until now. Recently, Godeau and her team developed a synthetic platform to model human embryonic development during implantation and beyond.2 Their work, published in Science Advances, allowed the researchers to visualize human embryo implantation live for the first time. This advance may one day help solve issues associated with fertility and pregnancy losses.


Godeau's team developed two systems, one 2D and the other 3D, to mimic different stages of embryo implantation. To simulate the extracellular environment that human embryos encounter while attaching to the womb, both platforms consisted of collagen, which is abundant in the uterus, and other proteins that are critical in early development. The researchers ensured that implanted embryos were developing properly in their synthetic womb systems by staining for standard marker proteins such as OCT4, GATA6, and CK7.

Using a high-resolution microscope, the team made time-lapse movies which showed the embryo's interaction with the synthetic matrix around it. The researchers also quantified how the embryo displaced its surrounding matrix, capturing the biomechanical dynamics of this contact.

“Our system allows the embryo to implant, and this allows us to study the development of the human embryo beyond the implantation stage,” Samuel Ojosnegros, a bioengineer at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia and senior author of the work, said in the video. Human embryo implantation typically takes place around five days after fertilization, and using their platforms, the researchers could follow embryonic development for up to six days following implantation.

Study authors Samuel Ojosnegros (left; he wore black polo and light grey pants with his arms crossed), Anna Seriola (middle; she wore a beige jacket over a black top, white pants, blue necklace, and bracelet), and Amélie Godeau (right; she’s seated and wearing a green patterned dress).

Samuel Ojosnegros, Anna Seriola and Amélie Godeau (from left to right), who are researchers at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia, recently developed a platform that allowed researchers to visualize and quantify human embryo implantation for the first time.

Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC)

Godeau and Ojosnegros’s team investigated both mouse and human embryos in their platforms to see how implantation compared between the two organisms. The researchers found that both human and mouse embryos exerted mechanical forces via integrins, which are transmembrane adhesion proteins, to embed themselves onto the matrix. However, mouse embryos only invaded the matrix partially; once attached, they formed outgrowths that expanded superficially on the matrix. In contrast, human embryos didn’t form outgrowths; they completely penetrated the matrix, which eventually enveloped the embryos once they embedded themselves.

The study’s findings advanced scientists’ understanding of a limiting step in human reproduction. With robust models of human embryo implantation, researchers may someday be able to understand why this process fails so frequently and help individuals who struggle with infertility and miscarriages. In the future, Godeau, Ojosnegros, and their team would like to know how different parameters, such as extracellular matrix stiffness and embryo invasion depth, influence the mechanics of implantation.

  1. Larsen EC, et al. New insights into mechanisms behind miscarriage. BMC Med. 2013;11:154.
  2. Godeau, et al. Traction force and mechanosensitivity mediate species-specific implantation patterns in human and mouse embryos. Sci Adv. 2025.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Unchained Labs
3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo
Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

Waters
A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo