In this webinar, Stella Goulopoulou and Iwijn de Vlaminck will discuss how they analyze cell-free DNA to identify biomarkers of various diseases and their complications, including preeclampsia, COVID-19, and transplant rejections.
Researchers overseeing the clinical trial for the first FDA-approved oral contraceptive claimed the drug gave the Puerto Rican participants power over their family planning. Critics claimed the women were exploited.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s investigation comes after a study showed prenatal exposure to topiramate roughly triples a child’s likelihood of having autism or intellectual disability.