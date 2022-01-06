ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic showing placenta development
Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage
During early pregnancy, the placenta remodels the uterine environment to support fetal growth
3d rendered medically accurate illustration of a human embryo anatomy
The Ephemeral Life of the Placenta
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 10+ min read
Recent advances in modeling the human placenta, the least understood organ, may inform placental disorders like preeclampsia.
The Vaginal Microbiome is Finally Getting Recognized
Hannah Thomasy, PhD, Drug Discovery News | Sep 25, 2023 | 10+ min read
Vaginal dysbiosis has long been a taboo subject, but studying and optimizing the vaginal microbiome could be a game changer for women's health.
Cell-Free DNA as Disease Biomarkers
Cell-Free DNA as Disease Biomarkers
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Stella Goulopoulou and Iwijn de Vlaminck will discuss how they analyze cell-free DNA to identify biomarkers of various diseases and their complications, including preeclampsia, COVID-19, and transplant rejections.
A fluorescence microscopy image of placenta tissue made up of cells dyed blue, purple, pink and green on a black background.
The Cellular Intricacies of the Human Placenta
Ida Emilie Steinmark, PhD | Jul 5, 2023 | 2 min read
Rare samples saved 35 years ago helped researchers map gene expression and cell differentiation in first trimester placentas.
Image of methylated DNA
Stress Increases Biological Age, But Recovery Can Revert It
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Apr 21, 2023 | 2 min read
A new study relying on DNA methylation clocks suggests that the biological age of mouse and human cells can fluctuate in response to stressful events.
The Epigenetic Origins of Allergy and Asthma
The Scientist Speaks Ep. 15 - The Epigenetic Origins of Allergy and Asthma
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Epigenetic marks acquired from environmental exposures throughout life influence human health and may even transcend generations.
A mother mouse breastfeeds her offspring
Fast-Acting Nonhormonal Male Birth Control Prevents Pregnancy in Mice
Katherine Irving | Feb 15, 2023 | 5 min read
The “on demand” drug immobilizes sperm rather than limit their production, preventing 100 percent of pregnancies in an experiment.
Photo of Claudia Gerri
Claudia Gerri Studies the Mysteries of the Placenta
Katherine Irving | Feb 1, 2023 | 3 min read
At the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, the developmental biologist is probing the maternal-fetal interface across mammalian species.
Illustration showing immunology during pregnancy
Infographic: How Immunology Can Influence Pregnancy Outcomes
Tobias R. Kollmann, Arnaud Marchant, and Sing Sing Way | Nov 14, 2022 | 3 min read
Pregnancy-induced changes in the immune system are key to a successful birth. Understanding those changes could allow researchers to protect both mother and child.
Illustration of pregnancy and the immune system
Modulating Immunity to Improve Pregnancy Outcomes
Tobias R. Kollmann, Arnaud Marchant, and Sing Sing Way | Nov 14, 2022 | 10+ min read
Aberrant immune activation, the main cause of prematurity and stillbirths, could be preventable through interventions such as maternal vaccination. 
A portrait shot of Beryl Benacerraf, who wears a black shirt and gold necklace and smiles into the camera, on a bluish gray background.
Obstetrics “Giant” Beryl Benacerraf Dies at 73
Katherine Irving | Oct 26, 2022 | 2 min read
Benacerraf pioneered the use of ultrasound to diagnose fetal syndromes.
A black and white photo of a woman in a plumed hat in a laboratory classroom with several men
Birth of The Pill, 1956–1960
Andy Carstens | Oct 3, 2022 | 2 min read
Researchers overseeing the clinical trial for the first FDA-approved oral contraceptive claimed the drug gave the Puerto Rican participants power over their family planning. Critics claimed the women were exploited.
pregnant belly clad in hospital gown with IV line going into hand
Registry Review Casts Doubt on Causal Link Between Maternal Infection and Autism
Charles Q. Choi, Spectrum | Sep 26, 2022 | 4 min read
Maternal infection during pregnancy may be associated with autism, as previous studies have suggested—but perhaps not in a causal way.
Newborn baby rats lie in a basket
Mother’s Circadian Rhythms Mirrored in Fetal Rat Brains
Bianca Nogrady | Sep 12, 2022 | 2 min read
Before their own central clocks develop, the brains of fetal rats detect their mother’s metabolic cycle to help regulate the expression of certain genes.
A pregnant woman gets her blood pressure checked by a doctor
U.K. Health Authority Investigates Epilepsy Drug’s Link to Autism
Peter Hess, Spectrum | Aug 30, 2022 | 3 min read
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s investigation comes after a study showed prenatal exposure to topiramate roughly triples a child’s likelihood of having autism or intellectual disability.
An illustration of a pregnant women wearing a mask, surrounded by microbes
How COVID-19 Affects Pregnancy
Amanda Heidt | Aug 16, 2022 | 10 min read
Evidence thus far shows that pregnant people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at higher risk for severe disease and death, as well as complications in their pregnancies.
Brain imaging of a fruit fly
Science Snapshot: When Pregnant Flies Crave Ice Cream and Pickles
Lisa Winter | Jul 7, 2022 | 1 min read
A visualization technique shows how fruit flies choose which food to eat.
baby
Maternal Smoking During Pregnancy Alters Placental Function and Fetal Growth
Roni Dengler, PhD | Feb 3, 2022 | 2 min read
Smoking during pregnancy changes marks on placental DNA, altering its responses to environmental stressors.
A clinician in a white lab coat sitting in a chair uses an arm cuff to measure the blood pressure of a pregnant patient sitting across from them.
RNA in Blood Predicts High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy
Dan Robitzski | Jan 6, 2022 | 2 min read
Biomarkers in serum correlate with preeclampsia, a condition that can lead to fatal hypertension.
