Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) protein family members are potential therapeutic targets for a number of cancers including breast, lung, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. When identifying and developing drugs such as PARP inhibitors or PARP-degrading proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), researchers need to test for PARP enzymatic activity using in vitro tests. With various assays to choose from, scientists must understand their options to optimize therapeutic development.

Download this ebook from BPS Bioscience to learn about developing cancer therapeutics against the PARP family.