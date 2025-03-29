the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Severance versus Science, Speculative Storytelling, and More

Explore our monthly Science Social newsletter that bridges science and society, one story at a time.

The Scientist Staff
| 3 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Welcome to Science Social, The Scientist's new monthly newsletter dedicated to the life sciences community, featuring stories that go beyond the bench. Each month, we’ll cover the social aspects of academia, spotlight diverse scientific career paths, showcase hobbies that spark curiosity, and tackle the issues that matter most to scientists today. Explore community updates, test your trivia knowledge, and enjoy behind-the-stories insights from our editors.

How Speculative Fiction Expands Scientific Horizons

By Danielle Gerhard, PhD

Rocket on a black background


Reference: © iStock, Swillklitch

Speculative fiction is more than just entertainment—it’s a powerful tool for science communication. By weaving scientific concepts into compelling narratives, characters, and imagery, storytelling makes complex ideas more accessible and relatable to a wider audience. At the same time, engaging with these stories can challenge scientists to engage in thought experiments about the potential social ramifications of their research. In today’s featured story, scientists who write speculative fiction in their free time weigh in on the benefits of speculative storytelling.

Severance versus Science: The Neuroscience of Split-Brain Syndrome

By Hannah Thomasy, PhD

Image of a head with fingers splitting it open from inside


Reference: Modified from © iStock.com, lielos, Mihaela Rosu; Designed by ERin Lemieux

While the Severance procedure is fictional, some scientists argue that surgical separation of the left and right hemispheres really can create two minds in one brain.

TS Statement on US Policies

The Trump administration’s science policies are poised to undermine basic research. In these uncertain times, we want to assert our stance and assure our readers that The Scientist remains proudly independent and steadfast in our dedication to scientists. Our commitment to supporting science and the scientific community has always been, and will always be, our core guiding principle.

Trivia Time

We stumped you last month—only 48 percent of you got the science award trivia right! Time for a redemption: What year was germline transmission first accomplished in mice?

A. 1974
B. 1976
C. 1981
D. 1990

Submit Your Answer

Top Stories of the Month


Peer Profile Program Returns

Science moves forward when scientists support one another. Submissions are now open for our 2025 Peer Profile Program. Nominate an outstanding researcher whose work and dedication deserve to be highlighted, and we may feature them on our website!

Nominate Your Peer

Community Updates

  • Postdoctoral researchers shared how recent federal actions have impacted their research in a survey from the National Postdoctoral Association.
  • Attention early-career neurobiologists: Submit an essay about your outstanding research for a chance to win the Eppendorf & Science Prize.
  • Follow the STAT Madness for the top innovation or discovery of 2024. The Finals begin April 2nd.
  • High school students in the US or US territories can highlight the science in their lives in the National Eye Institute’s Eye on the Future Teen Video contest.


Thanks for getting social with us! We’ll be back next month with new stories, updates, and trivia. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on this newsletter and what you would like to see more of!

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Conceptual illustration of technologies used for next-generation biomarker research

Multiomics Hits with Biomarker Potential

Scale Biosciences logo
iStock: Ifongdesign

The Advent of Automated and AI-Driven Benchwork

sampled
Discover how microplate readers work.

A Guide to Microplate Readers

BMG LABTECH

Products

Product News

dispensette-s-group

BRAND® Dispensette® S Bottle Top Dispensers for Precise and Safe Reagent Dispensing

Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences Makes AI-Native Drug Discovery Seamless with NVIDIA BioNeMo

DeNovix Logo

New DeNovix Helium Nano Volume Spectrophotometer

Olink Logo

Olink® Reveal: Accessible NGS-based proteomics for every lab

Olink logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.