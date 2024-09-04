Sexually transmitted infections: The silent epidemic

[Article 1] Navigating the world of STIs

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are infectious diseases that are predominantly spread from person to person through unprotected sexual encounters including oral, anal, and vaginal sex.1 Scientists have established that approximately 30 bacterial, viral, and parasitic pathogens cause these infections with the majority of STI cases being asymptomatic.2 The World Health Organization estimates that almost a million people globally become infected with gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, or syphilis every day, and they expect that these rates will continue to rise unless countries improve their STI prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment strategies.3

Common STI-causing pathogens

Scientists consider Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Treponema pallidum, and Mycoplasma genitalium the most prevalent bacterial STI pathogens and are the causative agents of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and M. genitalium infection, respectively.1 Although physicians treat bacterial STIs with antibiotics, the number of antimicrobial resistant (AMR) strains, particularly N. gonorrhoeae and M. genitalium, threatens the clearance of these conditions from patients and their communities. However, scientists can employ antimicrobial susceptibility testing or established molecular tests to assess a bacterial pathogen’s AMR profile.2

In addition to bacterial STIs, the most reported viral STI-causing pathogens include herpes simplex virus and human papillomavirus (HPV), while the protozoan Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic pathogen and causes trichomoniasis.1 To treat patients with viral and parasitic STIs, physicians often prescribe antivirals or antiprotozoal agents, respectively. Moreover, most country’s public health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommend that children and young adults receive HPV vaccination to help prevent future infections and the associated increased risk of cancer development.1

Diagnostic testing methods for STIs

Clinicians currently use microscopy, culturing, immunoassays, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and next-generation sequencing to diagnose their patients with STIs and determine an ideal treatment.

Physicians can directly and rapidly assess patient samples for potential pathogens by using differential staining techniques, such as Gram or Giemsa staining, and microscopic analysis.4 However, the success of these methods depend on the tester’s competency and the pathogen levels within the sample.2 Additionally, scientists are unable to visualize viral particles using light microscopes and instead rely on looking for infection-induced morphological changes to patient cells.

Scientists can also isolate pathogens from patient samples and culture them using specific media. This increases the pathogen’s concentration and allows them to perform additional testing, including microscopic analysis, matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization–time-of-flight mass spectrometry, or using differential and selective media to identify the organism infecting the patient, as well as perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing.2 But culturing the pathogen and running these additional assessments is time-consuming and takes from a couple of days to several months depending on the organism’s growth rate.5 Additionally, some STI pathogens are difficult to grow in culture.

Clinicians employ immunoassays to directly detect a pathogen’s antigens or a patient’s antibodies against the infecting organism.2 Although this method allows them to specifically identify some pathogens, immunoassays are not available for all STIs. Furthermore, most assays are unable to differentiate between antibodies produced because of a current infection or resulting from past exposures to the pathogen.

NAATs enable scientists to sensitively and accurately detect pathogen-specific nucleic acid sequences within patient samples and include techniques such as quantitative polymerase chain reaction or isothermal amplification assays.2 Because the methods amplify the chosen DNA fragments, clinicians can directly analyze patient samples with low pathogen levels, such as observed during early infection, without requiring them to culture the organisms. This helps save time and allows them to examine difficult-to-culture, slow-growing, or uncultivable microbes. Additionally, they can also use these sensitive and specific molecular tests to examine a pathogen’s AMR profile.2 However, these tests require prior knowledge of the resistance genes and may not be accessible to all countries because of reagent and equipment costs.

Using metagenomic sequencing, scientists can identify all of the pathogens present within a sample and detect the organisms’ AMR genes and mutations. However, most NGS-based methods are expensive and require specialized equipment and extensive training, which can limit their universal application as diagnostic tools.

[Infographic] Decoding STI testing: A comparison of diagnostic techniques

This infographic visually compares the normal timeframes required for each STI diagnostic technique including direct microscopy, culture-dependent testing, immunoassays, sequencing, and qPCR. It also includes icons depicting key steps in each process.

Sexually transmitted infection (STI) pathogens

Microscopy

Slide preparation and staining

~10 min

Microscopy

Culture-based methods

Growing pathogen(s) in culture

1-180 days

Microscopy

20-60 min

Differential and selective media

1-3 days

MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry

Several min1

Immunoassay

Preparation

0.5-1 h

Immunoassay

2-4 h2

qPCR assay

Preparation

2-6 h1

qPCR

0.5-2 h1

Data analysis

Sequencing

Preparation

Metagenomic sequencing

Data analysis

14-20 h1

[Article 2] STI screening: From challenge to triumph

Early detection of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) helps ensure that patients receive appropriate treatments quickly and helps reduce STI transmission through communities. This is vital because these infections can cause severe, life-threatening complications in untreated patients including pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancies, neurological disorders, infertility, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.1 Moreover, patients with STIs are at an increased risk of acquiring human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). An accurate diagnosis is also essential because inappropriate antimicrobial use, such as prescribing antibiotics for patients with viral STIs, contributes to the rise of antimicrobial resistance genes and strains in a population.2 Now in the post-antibiotic era, this is particularly important as there are few novel antibiotics in development.

STI diagnosis challenges

Although early detection is critical, accurately diagnosing patients is often difficult for physicians because many people suffering from STIs present no symptoms or nonspecific indicators that overlap with other conditions. Further complicating this process, coinfections with multiple STIs are becoming increasingly prevalent, which makes diagnostic testing more difficult and time-consuming if scientists need to run separate tests for each pathogen suspected.3

To overcome these challenges, physicians should routinely screen their patients for STIs using one of the many sensitive and non-invasive testing methods available to them. Because some of these techniques are compatible with multiplexing, such as immunoassays and PCR analyses, this allows clinicians to detect dozens of STI pathogens simultaneously, which helps improve diagnostic efficiency and enables physicians to prescribe treatments for all organisms infecting the patient.

STIs in the news

Recently, STIs have been a hot topic among the public and have been the focus of several breaking news headlines.

Increasing prevalence of neurosyphilis cases among patients without HIV

Scientists consider syphilis the great imitator because of its propensity to produce a variety of symptoms affecting multiple organs.4 While most people have learned about its classical indicators, such as genital ulcers and a rash on the hands and feet, few have heard of symptoms affecting the eyes, ears, and brain. Known as neurosyphilis, this infection of the central nervous system is a consequence of untreated syphilis infections and leads to manifestations including eye sensitivity, vision changes, hearing loss, tinnitus, headaches, and personality changes.5 Researchers most often observe neurosyphilis in patients with HIV. However, Amy Nham, a health scientist from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recently found evidence to the contrary. Through her presentation at the 2024 Epidemic Intelligence Service Conference, Nham revealed that Chicago clinicians reported an increase in neurosyphilis cases without HIV.6 After examining medical records between January and July 2023, they determined that 68% of patients with neurosyphilis did not exhibit the typical syphilis symptoms and only a third of the cases were also infected with HIV. These results suggest that clinicians should test patients with neurological, ocular, or otic symptoms for neurosyphilis whether or not they have HIV or any of the classical manifestations.

The surge in congenital syphilis rates

Pregnant women with untreated syphilis have an 80% risk of passing their infection on to their fetuses.7 Although congenital syphilis is completely preventable if physicians screen women during their pregnancies and prescribe them antibiotic treatment, the CDC has reported a 755% increase in cases from 2012 to 2021 within the US, and the condition is also on the rise in many other countries including Canada and Japan.7,8 Unless the entire world prioritizes congenital syphilis screening, these rates will continue to grow and threaten the lives of more infants and their mothers.

The link between herpes and dementia

Researchers have found conflicting evidence about the association between herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection and dementia development. But new results from scientists in Sweden suggest that older adults previously infected with HSV have twice the risk of developing dementia compared to age-matched, uninfected people.9 These results highlight the need for controlled clinical studies testing whether antiviral medications used to treat the initial HSV infection could potentially prevent patients from developing dementia in the future.

[Article 3] Breaking the stigma to improve STI diagnosis and treatment

Barbara Van Der Pol, PhD, MPH

Professor of Medicine and Public Health

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Director, UAB STD Diagnostics Laboratory

In 1982, Barbara Van Der Pol began studying a virtually unknown sexually transmitted infection (STI), chlamydia. At the time, only specialty laboratories could detect the bacterial pathogen and consequently, this infection would often remain untreated. However, Van Der Pol and her colleagues helped highlight the importance of its diagnosis after determining that untreated chlamydial infections in women frequently lead to later complications including pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility. This research spurred her interest in STIs and their devastating effects on women’s health. Over 40 years later, Van Der Pol continues to investigate these stigmatized and often dismissed infections as a professor of medicine and public health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

What makes STIs a threat to public health globally?

There are a lot of reasons. STIs can cause increased infertility rates and adverse outcomes during pregnancy including low birth weights, premature rupture of membranes, early delivery, and in the case of syphilis, congenital abnormalities. For both men and women, these infections increase their risk of acquiring human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Because HIV infections require lifelong management, it is quite expensive for the healthcare system to help these patients. Additionally, bacterial vaginosis (BV), which is a condition characterized by an imbalance in the vaginal microbiome, is a very common problem that women face. Scientists have determined that BV increases a woman’s risk of acquiring an STI and as a result, this condition economically strains the healthcare system. Most importantly, everybody has a right to enjoy a happy, healthy sexuality free of disease.

Why is it difficult to examine STI epidemiology?

STI epidemiology is challenging to study because it is hard to determine when people become exposed to these pathogens. Unlike other infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, where scientists can determine when and where they acquired the infection and the outcome, STIs are silent diseases affecting private areas of the body. Herpes is a great example. Someone can test positive for herpes antibodies today, but physicians do not know if they acquired the virus years ago or yesterday. Differentiating between a disease’s incidence, which is the number of new cases, and prevalence, which is the number of existing cases, is difficult and that makes its epidemiology hard to understand.

But the other piece of this is that these infections are so stigmatized that people do not want to report them. For example, every state in the US requires that both the physician and laboratory report STI cases. However, many physicians do not bother likely because they do not want to turn their patients in and instead, want that guilt to fall to the laboratory. Also, patients do not want to talk about their private business with their physicians, but this prevents scientists from accurately studying the epidemiology of these infections.

In a recent paper, you examined how frequently physicians test patients for both vaginitis and STIs.1 Why is this co-testing important?

When a woman comes into a clinic with symptoms including vaginal discharge or a burning sensation when urinating, most physicians will test their patient for either an STI or vaginitis—a condition identified by vaginal inflammation that is commonly caused by BV. Although both ailments share these same symptoms and spread in the same manner, physicians often make this decision based on their judgment of the woman as a person including what population she is from and her perceived behavior. Additionally, only 40% of women with BV have this condition alone, while the other 60% are also infected with at least one STI-causing pathogen, such as Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, or Trichomonas vaginalis. This means that many women are not receiving treatment for all of the conditions afflicting them. Through this paper, we tried to highlight the importance of employing diagnostic methods, such as molecular testing, which can accurately distinguish between BV and STIs and ensure that patients are receiving the comprehensive healthcare services they deserve.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

