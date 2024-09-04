The increasing incidence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) around the globe highlights the urgent need to address this important public health concern. Early identification of these infections is crucial because it enables patients to receive treatment rapidly, which lowers their risk of experiencing life-threatening complications and minimizes the potential for transmission within the community. To test for STIs, scientists currently employ several methods.

Download this article from Thermo Fisher Scientific and The Scientist's Creative Services Team to learn about 

  • The most common bacterial, viral, and parasitic STI-causing pathogens
  • Diagnostic techniques for STI testing
  • Recent breaking news stories about STIs
  • How stigma hinders STI diagnosis and treatment

