Wednesday, December 4th, 2024

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Nucleic acid extraction from biological samples is inherently difficult to execute consistently across different tissue types. Some tissue matrices are fibrous, contained in protective cell walls, or behind tough peptidoglycan layers that are difficult to disassociate quickly and consistently, whiles others can easily be lysed for fast extraction. Researchers need a single sample preparation pathway that creates both high-quality and high-quantity results for DNA and RNA extractions.

In this webinar brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific and Omni International, Caleb Proctor will showcase a workflow that helps solve the complex problem of nucleic acid extraction from diverse tissues and biological matrices.

Topics to be covered

Using a scalable magnetic bead extraction and rapid workflow for common tissues

Extracting high-quality and high-quantity nucleic acids in a semi-automated fashion

Common extraction reagents for mitigating sample preparation costs in core laboratories



Caleb Proctor

Research and Applications Laboratory Manager

OMNI International

