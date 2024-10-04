This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, October 29th, 2024

12:00 - 1:00 PM ET

Scientists seek to identify new long-lasting and efficient therapies to treat ovarian cancer, a disease characterized by late diagnosis at advanced stages and high recurrence rates. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-expressing T cell treatments have led to efficient and persisting antitumor responses for several cancer types, and thus offer hope for improved ovarian cancer therapies if appropriate targets can be found and validated.

In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Christoph Herbel will share how scientists identified tumor-associated antigen folate receptor 1 (FOLR1) as a promising CAR T cell target in ovarian cancer, by using the ultrahigh-plex spatial biology MACSima platform.

Topics to be covered

How spatial multiplex information supports decision making for drug development

Identification of FOLR1 as a potential CAR T target for ovarian cancer

Evaluation of novel CAR T cell candidates in tumor spheroid and cell line-derived xenograft models



Christoph Herbel, PhD

Group Lead

Research and Development

Miltenyi Biotec

