Scientists engaged in precision medicine research focus intensely on target-based drug development. In doing so, they help improve the safety and efficacy profiles of future therapies by reducing off-target effects, toxicity, and resistance. This approach employs a variety of creative approaches and cutting-edge technologies to address the inherent challenges of precision drug development for a wide range of diseases and disorders.

Download this ebook from The Scientist to learn how researchers stay on target when designing and developing precision therapeutics for superior drug safety, tolerability, and patient outcomes for:

Anticancer therapy

Healing torn tendons

Treating gut diseases

Anti-tau therapy