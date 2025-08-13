Explore key considerations for tailoring transfection workflows
Infographic

Steps for Success on the Transfection Journey

From construct selection to analysis, scientists can customize and optimize their workflows at every stage of their transfection experiments.

Transfection remains a fundamental tool for investigating gene and protein function across diverse systems. Yet variability in constructs, cell types, and delivery methods often complicates experimental outcomes. Aligning transfection components with throughput and analytical needs improves reproducibility and supports meaningful results.

Download this infographic for a step-by-step guide on designing transfection experiments, and explore key considerations for tailoring transfection workflows, from preparing high-quality constructs to selecting the right post-transfection analysis methods.

