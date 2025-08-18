3D conceptual image of purple-colored macrophages on a black background.
Article

Streamlining Macrophage Polarization Workflows

Learn how immunotoxicity studies can benefit from optimized macrophage differentiation and polarization.

Share

Macrophages are critical immune cells that modulate the body’s response to infection, injury, inflammation, disease, and healing. Researchers differentiate and polarize cryopreserved monocytes into macrophage subtypes, then use live-cell imaging to validate their function. However, the phenotype and phagocytic ability of resulting macrophages can differ depending on the protocols used.

Download this article to explore a handy guide to optimizing macrophage polarization and functional assays for high-throughput workflows related to immunotoxicity and drug discovery studies.

Sponsored by

  • Lonza

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Design Cells

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Unchained Labs
Multicolored conceptual image depicting digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Advances in Digital and AI Solutions for Drug Discovery and Development

Danaher Logo
Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing

Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing

EpiCypher Logo
3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo