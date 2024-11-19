Takara Bio USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc., today announced the launch of the SmartChip ND™ Real-Time PCR System, an automated, research-use-only (RUO), high-throughput qPCR solution for infectious disease research. Takara Bio USA is now accepting orders of the SmartChip ND Real-Time PCR System.

The SmartChip ND system meets laboratories’ needs for flexibility, scalability, efficiency, and affordability. The system’s customizable assay formats enable users to adapt panel compositions for various steps in the development process. One chip holds 5,184 reactions, accommodating 768 samples or up to 384 targets per sample in a single run. Automated dispensing, cycling, and analysis steps support a three-hour turnaround time from sample to data, with less than 30 minutes of direct hands-on time. Nanoliter-scale reactions reduce variability by eliminating the need for preamplification and reduce costs due to decreased reagent volumes.

As an alternative to culture-based pathogen detection techniques, SmartChip® technology enables research with its capacity for high-throughput detection of multiple infectious disease pathogens with high sensitivity and specificity. “We have found Takara Bio’s SmartChip technology to be a great choice for detecting viruses, bacteria, and fungi that cause urinary tract, sexually transmitted, and wound infections,” said Mehdi Dehghani, PhD, founder and CSO at BioExcel Diagnostics.

“We have collaborated extensively with our key partners to create the next-generation SmartChip ND system, which boosts output while saving costs and time,” said Carol Lou, President & CEO of Takara Bio USA. “This innovative platform, designed for ease of use and streamlined functionality, provides unmatched accuracy, reproducibility, and flexibility for broad pathogen research. We believe this technology will pave the way for discoveries and advancements in clinical and infectious disease research and many other fields.”

The SmartChip ND Real-Time PCR System will be on display at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo (Booth #1207) from November 19–23, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. Attendees can learn more by joining Takara Bio’s innovation spotlight talk titled “A high-throughput qPCR system for flexible and cost-effective large panel assay development” on November 23. Takara Bio experts will also present a poster on a “Comprehensive UTI assay panel utilizing exogenous DNA spike-in control for improved detection accuracy.” Researchers and other professionals wanting details on the SmartChip ND system can sign up to receive priority access to product and technical information.