clinical research

Illustration of liver with veins in blue and arteries in red
Ethanol-Making Microbe Tied to Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
A study adds to evidence linking gut bacteria to liver conditions in people who don’t drink excessive amounts of alcohol. 
Man with blue shirt and tie smiling at camera.
Pharmacologist and Olympian David Bailey Dies at 77
Lisa Winter | Oct 7, 2022 | 3 min read
He was best known for his discovery that grapefruit juice makes some medications less effective or potentially dangerous.
A 3D rendering of a neuron
Independent FDA Advisory Panel Recommends Approving ALS Drug
Amanda Heidt | Sep 8, 2022 | 4 min read
The group’s 7-2 ruling in favor of the therapeutic represents a shift from previous deliberations, in which data on its effectiveness was deemed insufficient.
Sino Biological&nbsp;
Introducing GMP-Grade Recombinant Cytokines for Stem Cell Research
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological | 3 min read
Cutting edge technology delivers cytokines with high purity, high bioactivity, high batch-to-batch consistency, and high stability.
A red sign that reads “Clinical Center, Building 10” outside of a brick building
NIH Fails to Enforce Rules for Reporting Clinical Trial Results
Amanda Heidt | Aug 18, 2022 | 3 min read
A review by the US Office of Inspector General found that only about half of the scientists running clinical trials funded by the NIH in 2019 and 2020 appropriately recorded their findings in a federal database, as is legally required.
Tiny diverse scientists are studying the covid-19 virus under a giant microscope. Vaccine development concept
Opinion: Many Clinical Trials Fail to Navigate the Literature
Jacky Sheng, Jonathan Kimmelman, and Deborah Zarin | Jul 5, 2022 | 4 min read
Too often, studies that aim to develop new treatments for patients fail to adequately cite and build upon research that preceded them.
A Patient-First Approach to Clinical Trial Enrollment
A Patient-First Approach to Clinical Trial Enrollment
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 2 min read
Discover how eConsent forms for clinical trial enrollment are the best path forward for patients, sites, and sponsors.
Round white pills on a wooden surface
No Reduction in COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Deaths with Ivermectin
Catherine Offord | Jun 13, 2022 | 2 min read
The ACTIV-6 trial reports that people who took the drug for three days may have spent slightly less time feeling unwell with SARS-CoV-2, but fails to find differences in disease progression between the treatment and placebo groups.
Vaccine illustration&nbsp;
Infographic: Inducing Active Immunity Against Opioid Overdose
Tori Rodriguez | Jun 13, 2022 | 3 min read
How scientists aim to induce an immune response against addictive drugs
A doctor holding a stethoscope, surrounded by medical icons
Real World Data: Opening New Avenues for Health Research
Liliana Garcia Mondragon, PhD | 4 min read
Scientists and clinicians increasingly use real world data (RWD) to make valuable discoveries that can be applied to the healthcare industry.
Illustration of a syringe with a person falling out of a bottle of pills
Opioid Vaccines as a Tool to Stem Overdose Deaths
Tori Rodriguez | Jun 13, 2022 | 10+ min read
Researchers are turning to the immune system for help in treating addiction and preventing overdose.
Spraying spray bottle
Nasal Vaccines Are Commercially High Risk, Perhaps High Reward
Jef Akst | Jun 13, 2022 | 10+ min read
Dozens of intranasally delivered vaccines targeting SARS-CoV-2 are in development. Could they pave the way for widespread nasal vaccination in the future?
Modeling the Human Lung with Organoids
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma | 3 min read
A new specialized cell culture media system generates induced pluripotent stem cell-derived lung organoids that more closely resemble the diversity of cell types found in the human lung.
Open orange pill bottle with rounded white pills
What’s the Evidence for Fluvoxamine in COVID-19? 
Catherine Offord | May 20, 2022 | 7 min read
The US FDA’s decision not to grant an emergency use authorization for the antidepressant as a COVID-19 treatment highlights a lack of consensus among researchers about how to interpret clinical data on the drug.
Bacteria on the skin
Biotech Tries Manipulating the Skin Microbiome
Bianca Nogrady | Apr 18, 2022 | 8 min read
Researchers are revealing the complexity of the microbial community living on the body—and paving the way for new bacteria-targeting treatments for acne and other dermatological conditions.
Beauty Is More Than Skin Deep: 3D Imaging from Micro to Macro
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Lai Guan Ng will discuss how whole-skin imaging advances skin immunity research.
illustration of a brain divided into 4 puzzle pieces
Why Autism Therapies Have an Evidence Problem
Rachel Zamzow | Apr 14, 2022 | 7 min read
Some experts argue that better trials are needed before putting interventions into practice.
Older woman with hat and pink blouse smiling at camera.
Anne Beaumanoir, Activist and Clinical Neurologist, Dies at 98
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 29, 2022 | 3 min read
Beaumanoir helped Jews evade Nazis during World War II and aided resistance fighters during the Algerian War of Independence. She also contributed to the field of epileptology.
Liver Dysfunction: Causes and Mechanisms
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Learn about the underlying causes and mechanisms behind liver pathophysiology.
Special Report
lone birch tree growing sideways in a field
Amid the Terror of War, Efforts to Keep Science Alive in Ukraine
Katarina Zimmer | Mar 28, 2022 | 10+ min read
Ukrainian scientists and universities face extraordinary challenges as the Russian invasion continues.
