LIVE Symposium

Monday, April 22, 2024

11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern Time

While some cancer immunotherapies are successful at treating malignancies and extending life expectancies, others fall short of their potential. Scientists examine how genetic variability and cellular evolution allow cancer to evade immunotherapy’s curative capacity for subsets of patients.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss how they uncover the factors that lead to varying immunotherapy response rates between patients with the same diseases.

Symposium program

11:30 AM – Introduction

11:40 AM – Immune surveillance in cancer evolution and why more mutations is not always better

Peter Westcott, PhD

12:10 PM – Germline modifiers of anti-tumor immunity and response to immune checkpoint blockade

Hannah Carter, PhD

12:40 PM – Advances in melanoma treatment: At the forefront of immune and targeted therapy discoveries

Ian Watson, PhD

1:10 PM – TBD

TBD

1:40 PM - Open panel Q&A session

Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.



Peter Westcott, PhD

Assistant Professor

Cancer Center

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory



Hannah Carter, PhD

Principal Investigator and Associate Professor

Department of Medicine

Division of Genomics and Precision Medicine

University of California, San Diego



Ian Watson, PhD

Member, Goodman Cancer Institute

Investigator, McGill University Health Center Research Institute

Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry

McGill University



