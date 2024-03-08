LIVE Symposium
Monday, April 22, 2024
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Eastern Time
While some cancer immunotherapies are successful at treating malignancies and extending life expectancies, others fall short of their potential. Scientists examine how genetic variability and cellular evolution allow cancer to evade immunotherapy’s curative capacity for subsets of patients.
In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss how they uncover the factors that lead to varying immunotherapy response rates between patients with the same diseases.
Symposium program
11:30 AM – Introduction
11:40 AM – Immune surveillance in cancer evolution and why more mutations is not always better
Peter Westcott, PhD
12:10 PM – Germline modifiers of anti-tumor immunity and response to immune checkpoint blockade
Hannah Carter, PhD
12:40 PM – Advances in melanoma treatment: At the forefront of immune and targeted therapy discoveries
Ian Watson, PhD
1:40 PM - Open panel Q&A session
Deanna MacNeil from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.
