Friday, June 28, 2024

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Antibody drug conjugates (ADC) transform the precision medicine landscape, providing better drug targeting and efficacy through monoclonal antibody-based antigen recognition. While scientists have developed several ADC to use as cancer therapies, these compounds could also serve as inspiration to create drugs for other ailments, including the senescent cell accumulation associated with aging and age-related diseases.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Salvador Macip will discuss how he designed an ADC that recognizes senescent cells and specifically delivers toxic cargo to these cells with minimal side effects.

Topics to be covered

The importance of clearing senescent cells from tissues

Current therapies used to prevent their accumulation

Developing and employing an ADC that targets B2M, a membrane marker of senescence





Salvador Macip, MD, PhD

Professor of Molecular Medicine, University of Leicester

Director of Health Sciences Studies, Open University of Catalonia

Group Leader, Josep Carreras Leukaemia Institute