The Immunology of the Brain
Webinar

The Immunology of the Brain

In this webinar, Kevin J. Tracey and Lawrence Steinman will discuss how researchers study the immunology of the brain and its roles in health and disease.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, April 17, 2025
11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

The human brain is a hub of activity, coordinating the vast array of bodily functions that are necessary for survival. While the brain is an immune-privileged site, numerous immune responses occur in this organ. To better understand the immunology of the brain, researchers study the intricate interplay between inflammatory responses and brain health.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Kevin J. Tracey and Lawrence Steinman will explore the unique relationship between the immune and nervous systems in health and disease.


Headshot



Kevin J. Tracey, MD
President and CEO
Karches Family Distinguished Chair  
Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research
Professor of Molecular Medicine and Neurosurgery
Associate Dean for Research 
Zucker School of Medicine

Headshot

Lawrence Steinman, MD
Professor
Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology and Neurological Sciences
Beckman Center for Molecular Medicine
Stanford University School of Medicine

  • Biotium logo
  • Bio X Cell logo
  • Bio-Rad

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Vitalii Gulenok

