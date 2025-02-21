This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, April 17, 2025

11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

The human brain is a hub of activity, coordinating the vast array of bodily functions that are necessary for survival. While the brain is an immune-privileged site, numerous immune responses occur in this organ. To better understand the immunology of the brain, researchers study the intricate interplay between inflammatory responses and brain health.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Kevin J. Tracey and Lawrence Steinman will explore the unique relationship between the immune and nervous systems in health and disease.









Kevin J. Tracey, MD

President and CEO

Karches Family Distinguished Chair

Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

Professor of Molecular Medicine and Neurosurgery

Associate Dean for Research

Zucker School of Medicine