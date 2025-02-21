This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.
Thursday, April 17, 2025
11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET
The human brain is a hub of activity, coordinating the vast array of bodily functions that are necessary for survival. While the brain is an immune-privileged site, numerous immune responses occur in this organ. To better understand the immunology of the brain, researchers study the intricate interplay between inflammatory responses and brain health.
In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Kevin J. Tracey and Lawrence Steinman will explore the unique relationship between the immune and nervous systems in health and disease.
Kevin J. Tracey, MD
Lawrence Steinman, MD