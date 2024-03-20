LIVE Journal Club Series

Monday, April 29th, May 6th, and 13th, 2024

2:30 PM Eastern Time

Register now to receive access to all three sessions and see what papers will be discussed!

In The Scientist’s Journal Club series, researchers present their recent discoveries in neuroscience and cell biology that utilized single cell sequencing and advanced imaging techniques. Attend these sessions to learn about linking cell secretions to their transcriptomes, understanding neurotransmitter receptor and scaffold assembly, and tracking differential cellular expression in Alzheimer’s disease brain samples.

Journal Club program

Monday, April 29th, 2:30 PM ET

Associating growth factor secretions and transcriptomes of single cells in nanovials using SEC-seq



Shreya Udani, PhD

Scientist

Partillion Bioscience



Monday, May 6th, 2:30 PM ET

Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis of human Alzheimer’s disease brain samples reveals neuronal and glial specific cells differential expression



Harrison James Ramsay

PhD Candidate

Neuroscience

Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Colorado



Monday, November 20th, 2:30 PM ET

Origin, prospective identification, and function of circulating endothelial colony-forming cells in mice and humans



Lilach Soreq, PhD

Independent Research Scientist

In collaboration with University College London





