LIVE Journal Club Series
Monday, April 29th, May 6th, and 13th, 2024
2:30 PM Eastern Time
Register now to receive access to all three sessions and see what papers will be discussed!
In The Scientist’s Journal Club series, researchers present their recent discoveries in neuroscience and cell biology that utilized single cell sequencing and advanced imaging techniques. Attend these sessions to learn about linking cell secretions to their transcriptomes, understanding neurotransmitter receptor and scaffold assembly, and tracking differential cellular expression in Alzheimer’s disease brain samples.
Journal Club program
Monday, April 29th, 2:30 PM ET
Associating growth factor secretions and transcriptomes of single cells in nanovials using SEC-seq
Shreya Udani, PhD
Monday, May 6th, 2:30 PM ET
Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis of human Alzheimer’s disease brain samples reveals neuronal and glial specific cells differential expression
Harrison James Ramsay
Monday, November 20th, 2:30 PM ET
Origin, prospective identification, and function of circulating endothelial colony-forming cells in mice and humans
Lilach Soreq, PhD