Sequencing has rapidly expanded researchers’ understanding of basic biological processes in both health and disease. As sequencing technology becomes ubiquitous, scientists take their research to new heights by implementing novel methods. 

Download this ebook from The Scientist to learn about 

  • Pairing CRISPR screening and single cell sequencing to investigate the function of genetic variants
  • Enriching and sequencing circulating tumor cells to monitor myeloma progression
  • Employing nanopore technology to sequence long protein strands
  • Using methylation pattern differences to selectively sequence rare bacterial species

Sponsored by