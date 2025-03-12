the-scientist Logo
Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers
Webinar

Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers

Learn how scientists identify and characterize biomarkers for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
11:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET

From simple physiological measurements and small molecules to imaging and histologic information, biomarkers found within the human body reveal valuable insights into health and disease. These key indicators can facilitate early disease detection, monitor progression, guide diagnostic and therapeutic decisions, and expand scientists' understanding of complex biological processes.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss how they discovered novel biomarkers for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)-frontotemporal dementia (FTD), malignant glioma, and systemic sclerosis.


Jorge

Jorge Moscat, PhD
Homer T. Hirst III Professor of Oncology
Vice Chair, Cell and Cancer Pathobiology
Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University

Katie

Katie Irwin
MD-PhD Candidate 
Departments of Neuroscience and Pathology
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

David

David Nathanson, PhD
Professor
Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology
University of California, Los Angeles

Lisa

Lisa Willis, PhD
Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences
Faculty of Science, University of Alberta 
Adjunct Professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology
Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta

Francesca I. De Simone, PhD

Francesca I. De Simone, PhD
Manager, Scientific Affairs
Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

Gold Sponsor


Fujirebio


Silver Sponsors


Silver Sponsors


