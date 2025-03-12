Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers

LIVE Symposium

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

11:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET

From simple physiological measurements and small molecules to imaging and histologic information, biomarkers found within the human body reveal valuable insights into health and disease. These key indicators can facilitate early disease detection, monitor progression, guide diagnostic and therapeutic decisions, and expand scientists' understanding of complex biological processes.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss how they discovered novel biomarkers for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)-frontotemporal dementia (FTD), malignant glioma, and systemic sclerosis.





Jorge Moscat, PhD

Homer T. Hirst III Professor of Oncology

Vice Chair, Cell and Cancer Pathobiology

Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University





Katie Irwin

MD-PhD Candidate

Departments of Neuroscience and Pathology

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine



David Nathanson, PhD

Professor

Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology

University of California, Los Angeles





Lisa Willis, PhD

Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences

Faculty of Science, University of Alberta

Adjunct Professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology

Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta







Francesca I. De Simone, PhD

Manager, Scientific Affairs

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

