Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, May 22, 2025

11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET (8:00 AM PDT, 4:00 PM BST, 5:00 PM CEST)

(The live presentation will be followed by an open Q&A session)

Gene construction techniques have revolutionized modern biotechnology, enabling breakthroughs across multiple disciplines such as protein and antibody engineering, gene therapy, mRNA vaccine design, and synthetic biology.

In this webinar brought to you by DNA Script, Benoit Derrien will showcase different methods for gene construction and will discuss how enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) can help researchers overcome common obstacles.

Topics to be covered

The advantages of using EDS oligos for polymerase cycling assembly (PCA)

How to use long EDS ssDNA in a Gibson Assembly to overcome the limits of PCA

How to work with repetitive or GC-rich sequences in DNA designs, as well as other complexities such as poly(A) tails