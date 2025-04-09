the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction
Webinar

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

In this webinar, Benoit Derrien will discuss new strategies using enzymatically synthesized DNA for gene construction.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, May 22, 2025
11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET (8:00 AM PDT, 4:00 PM BST, 5:00 PM CEST)
(The live presentation will be followed by an open Q&A session)

Gene construction techniques have revolutionized modern biotechnology, enabling breakthroughs across multiple disciplines such as protein and antibody engineering, gene therapy, mRNA vaccine design, and synthetic biology.

In this webinar brought to you by DNA Script, Benoit Derrien will showcase different methods for gene construction and will discuss how enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) can help researchers overcome common obstacles.

Topics to be covered

  • The advantages of using EDS oligos for polymerase cycling assembly (PCA)
  • How to use long EDS ssDNA in a Gibson Assembly to overcome the limits of PCA
  • How to work with repetitive or GC-rich sequences in DNA designs, as well as other complexities such as poly(A) tails

Benoit Derrien, PhD
 

Benoit Derrien, PhD
Applications Project Leader
DNA Script

Sponsored by

  • dna-script-primarylogo-digital

Top Image Credit:

DNA Script

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

dna-script-primarylogo-digital
Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

sciex
Explore the tools available for studying histone modification.

Tools for Studying Histone Modification

Cayman Chemical Logo
An illustration of a colorful DNA molecule.

An Early Window into Biological Change and Disease Development

biomodal logo

Products

Product News

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Fisher Logo
Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.